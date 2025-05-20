News of rising COVID-19 cases has been making headlines again. Hong Kong, Singapore, and parts of Southeast Asia have reported this rise. In Singapore, the number of COVID-19 cases in the week of 27 April to 3 May 2025 rose to 14,200 cases, compared to 11,100 cases in the previous week, the rise is mostly driven by JN 1 strain variant of omicorn.

After this sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, one question arises:

Should India be worried?

As of now, not really, say authorities.

India has reported just 257 active COVID-19 cases, and according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all of them are mild and no hospitalisations are required. While the numbers are very low, the government isn’t taking any chances. An expert review meeting was recently held to assess the global surge and India’s preparedness, especially with new variants like JN 1, a sub-lineage of Omicron, being tracked closely.

States like Kerala (69 cases), Maharashtra (44 cases), and Tamil Nadu (34 cases) are currently seeing the highest case counts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported no active cases, and Visakhapatnam remains unaffected as of now.

Though the recent surge is not threatening, what caused the spike?

The particular reason for the surge is not yet known, but experts suggest that these could be the possible reasons:

New Variants: Variants LF 7 and NB1.8, descendants of Omicron JN 1, dominate the new cases in Singapore, and are responsible for two-thirds of the total new cases.

Waning Immunity: Immunity from past infections and vaccines fades over time, especially in the elderly and those without recent boosters, increasing reinfection risk.

Endemic Pattern: COVID-19 is now endemic, with periodic waves expected due to waning immunity and new variants, similar to other respiratory viruses.

Population Density: Singapore’s dense population accelerates community transmission, as confirmed by sewage surveillance.

Behavioural & Seasonal Factors: Travel, gatherings, and seasonal changes also play a role, though secondary to other causes.

Even though India’s COVID-19 numbers are under control, health experts continue to urge caution. The rise in cases abroad is a reminder that the virus is still evolving.

There’s no need to panic, say authorities, but being aware, maintaining hygiene, and staying updated through regular news are important steps for everyone.

