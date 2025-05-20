In a first-of-its-kind initiative, proposals have been finalized for the launch a unique Anti-Drug Awareness Park within Central Park in Visakhapatnam, says a report by Eenadu. This facility is aimed at educating youth and the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

Led by VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal and overseen by Commissioner Vishwanathan, this innovative project is inspired by the public sentiment witnessed during Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra, which highlighted widespread drug use in Visakhapatnam.

Spread across 2 acres and with an estimated budget of Rs. 3.5 crore, the park blends education with creativity. It will use glow devices, plants, animal-shaped displays, and electric light installations to showcase how colourful and fulfilling life can be without drugs.

The usage of psychoactive drugs like marijuana and others has seen a rapid increase in recent years.

The Visakhapatnam Government Railway Police (GRP) alone, seized 284 kg of cannabis in 2022, 616 kg in 2023, 2,242 kg in 2024, and 748 kg in 2025 (As of May 2025). This rapid shift underscores the adaptability of drug trafficking operations and the need for enhanced surveillance and precautionary measures.

Even the recent seizure of 212 kgs of Marijuana in the outskirts of Vizag highlights the need for this park.

Key highlights of the Anti-Drug Awareness Park are:

Counselling centres and psychology classes to aid recovery and build self-confidence.

A 15-minute awareness program with video presentations for all visitors.

Designed to engage all age groups, especially targeting the youth.

Park themes focus on how drug addiction dulls senses, like smell and colour, and to tackle that, the park reflects nature and colours and shows what one could have if they leave drugs.

This landmark project by VMRDA is a bold step toward fighting drug abuse through public awareness, emotional support, and immersive experiences.

Also read: Mega job mela in Kothavalasa near Vizag to fill 1000+ vacancies

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.