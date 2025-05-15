The Vizag Police authorities caught 212 kgs of Marijuana in two separate cases near Anandapuram and Vempadu.

Major Seizure of 200 kg of Ganja near Anandapuram:

On 14th May 2025, in a significant operation against drug trafficking, the Anandapuram police, in coordination with the City Task Force, arrested four individuals on Tuesday for transporting a massive 200 kilograms of ganja. The accused were remanded following the seizure of the narcotics, a Bolero vehicle, a two-wheeler, and four mobile phones.

During a press conference at the City Police Commissionerate, DCP-1 Ajitha Vejendla detailed the operation. Based on credible intelligence, joint police teams set up checkpoints near Pydah College, Boyapalem. Spotting the police, the smugglers attempted to turn back their vehicle, but were swiftly intercepted.

Upon inspection, officers found four large bags containing 40 brown packets of ganja. The arrested individuals were identified as Raghu Hantal, Narendra Pangi, Binay Mandal, and Rabindra Kila. Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang sourced the ganja from Jammuguda village in Koraput district, Odisha.

According to police, the group was motivated by the prospect of earning quick profits through illegal trade. All four have been booked under relevant sections and are currently in judicial custody.

12 kg Ganja Seized Vempadu Toll Plaza:

On the same day, another ganja smuggling attempt was caught at the Vempadu toll plaza on the Visakhapatnam highway. The Nakkapalli police apprehended two suspects, Munivenkatappa from Karnataka and Kuppamuthu from Tamil Nadu, who were found transporting 12 kilograms of ganja in two bags.

The duo tried to flee when they noticed the police, but were quickly detained. Investigation revealed that both individuals had criminal backgrounds, Munivenkatappa with a history of homicide, and Kuppamuthu with prior drug offences.

Police suspect the marijuana found in Vizag was sourced from agency areas and was en route for distribution in urban regions.

