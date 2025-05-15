People look up to prodigies and geniuses for their uncanny intellect. While the appeal of geniuses effortlessly solving problems is causal, there’s a separate genre that has gained a global fanbase. This is termed the tortured genius trope, where prodigies face the dark parts of their emotional, physical, and psychological barriers while using their intellect. If this is your vibe, you are at the right place! Here are the top tortured genius movies and series worth watching!

1. Breaking Bad (Netflix)

Walter White, a brilliant chemist, faces a life-altering challenge when he receives a diagnosis of an inoperable lung cancer. Deciding to cross his beliefs, the chemistry teacher teams with a former student to manufacture and sell drugs. With family on one hand, and the tempting drug of wealth on the other, the teacher finds himself balancing his double life on the tightrope of truth.

2. Good Will Hunting (Amazon Prime Video)

Gerald Lambeau, a math professor at MIT, is stunned to discover that a janitor working in the building, Will Hunting, has successfully solved a challenging problem in graph theory. Determined to hone Will’s talent, Lambeau dials Dr. Sean Maguire, who teaches psychology. Will needs to deal with the skeletons in the closet, with Maguire’s therapy.

3. The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Beth Harmon is a chess prodigy who suffers from drug and substance dependency. After winning several chess championships, Beth aims for a major international tournament against the world’s best players.

The show is celebrated for its dynamic cast, striking visuals, and an engaging plot full of twists.

4. The Imitation Game (Amazon Prime Video)

Alan Turing is a mathematical genius who worked on decoding encrypted data from the German Enigma Code with his fellow mathematicians. However, Alan is hiding a grave truth while trying to solve a mystery.

Will he make it out of this problem without exposing himself?

5. House MD (Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar)

Dr. Gregory House is an unconventional, yet, brilliant doctor who specialises in diagnostic medicine and pushes boundaries to any extent to solve a patient’s condition.

This show is a must-watch for people who enjoy medical dramas with a touch of dark humour.

6. A Beautiful Mind (Amazon Prime Video)

This biographical drama film explores the life of mathematician John Nash, who won a Nobel Prize in Economics. John Nash makes an incredible discovery, which might gain international recognition. But his health takes a toll, becoming an obstruction to his success.

There you go, these are the top tortured genius movies and series that are worth your time! These shows and movies are a fusion of comedy, slice-of-life, and coming-of-age, making them classics for a reason! So, the next time you want to watch a different genre or are searching for a new watch, give these flicks a try!

Also read: Places to eat in Vizag: Top-rated restaurants in Dwaraka Nagar!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.