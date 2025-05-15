Brownies are one of the most popular desserts around the world. You can make this delicious goodness with simple ingredients and customise the flavours according to your palate. Since many people love chocolate, brownies make the perfect dessert after dinner. If you love a good brownie, but don’t know where to find one in Vizag, we’ve got you covered. Here are some places in Vizag where you can find great brownies!

1. Fresh Choice Patisserie

Renowned for their consistent flavours and reliable quality, Fresh Choice has a defined brownie menu. Be it their Walnut Brownie, Classic or Fudge Brownie, these will leave you wanting more. Famous for their affordability and mouthwatering flavours, this place has frequent patrons for the sweet treat, in addition to having an aesthetically pleasing ambience.

Location: Waltair Main Road

2. Craving

Got a craving for an exquisite brownie? Then order one from Craving in Vizag. This cloud kitchen is crafting some of the best baked goods in town. There are many choices for brownies, such as Nutella, Caramel, Biscoff, and Almond, among many others. Their other baked items are reordered for their great taste, sizable portions, and impeccable quality.

3. 7th Heaven

This is the best place to visit for an indulgent brownie after a long day. There are various kinds of brownies, depending on your mood. If you want something finger-licking good, try their Nutella brownie. For a more concentrated experience of chocolate, order their Chocolate Chip brownie. For those days when you want a sweet and chilly treat, give in to their brownie with ice cream.

Locations: Seethamadhara and Gajuwaka

4. Food Ex

Food Ex has everything, from Chinese delicacies to filling burgers and sandwiches. Among these offerings, their desserts are packed with chocolate-y goodness. Their Choco Walnut Fudge Brownie is perfect for a minute in the microwave for that hot, gooey, and delicious chocolate melting into the brownie. The other brownies are equally indulgent, making this a must-try place for brownies!

Locations: Siripuram and Asilmetta

5. Cake Studio Original

For a large variety of brownie flavours, you need to try desserts from this cloud kitchen. There are different combo offerings where you can get a brownie and a lava cake. Or you can get their brownies individually. This place is known for its delicious Nutella and Chocolate Brownies, with people reordering them many times.

6. Kaloreez

While brownies are a cheat-day treat, some people want to enjoy this treat with caution. If you are that person, Kaloreez has you covered! Offering nutritious benefits while keeping the indulgent flavours the same, their brownies are to be tried out. Feast on brownies guilt-free at this place!

Location: Siripuram

With this list of great brownies in Vizag, you’ll have no trouble getting your sweet treat anytime of the day! Achieving your daily goals is vital for progress, and rewarding yourself afterwards is just as important! Let us know in the comments which is your favourite place in Vizag for brownies!

