Through the never-ending work hustle, there are certain moments of joy, be it with your work colleagues or your family, that will fill you with enough energy. But if you seek fun or to cheer up your mood, entertainment is a safe bet. With OTT platforms pumping out new content every week, it is hard to decide on a particular movie or television show right away. So, whether you are in search of your new watch, want to explore the options, or know what’s out there, you are at the right place! Here’s the updated list of new mid-week OTT releases!

1. Bad Thoughts (Netflix)

Ever think what would happen if you let your intrusive thoughts win the rationality bet? Bad Thoughts explores that possibility in the most darkest, brutal, and honest manner. Penned by Tom Segura, an American stand-up comedian, this show breaks all boundaries and ethics.

This show is not made for everyone, so proceed with caution.

Release date: Streaming now.

2. LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 (Netflix)

Unpredictable chaos awaits in the new season of Love, Death + Robots. The fourth season has interesting episodes. Some of those are a literal interpretation of appliances berating their owner in Smart Appliances Stupid Owners and a magical cat who dislikes the new home robot who seems to understand him in The Other Large Thing. With a star-studded cast with famous personalities like John Oliver, Mr. Beast, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kevin Hart, Brett Goldstein and many more, this is the most anticipated series of this month.

Release date: May 14th

3. Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story (Netflix)

The most horrific serious killers in British history, Fred and Rose West, have much more than what meets the eye. With archival evidence, conversations with the families of the victims, and other recordings, this documentary explores the lessons to learn and the unheard voices of the victims.

Release date: May 14th

4. Snakes and Ladders (Netflix)

An ambitious teacher, Dora López, gets the opportunity of a lifetime when it is announced that the parents will vote for a new principal, at the prestigious school. But to climb up the ladder and reach her goals, Dora needs to deal with the snakes while keeping her reputation intact until the voting period.

Will she accomplish this game of snakes and ladders? Watch to find out!

Release date: May 14th

5. A Working Man (Amazon Prime Video)

Retiring from a decorated military life, Levon Cade pursues a career in construction and is leading a peaceful life. Until trouble shows up at his door. Using his training from the Black Ops, Levon has to rescue his boss’s daughter from dangerous human traffickers.

This new mid-week release should be on your watchlist if you love an intense and action-packed movie!

Release date: May 15th

6. Thank You, Next: Season 2 (Netflix)

With the last season ending on a high note, Thank You, Next has returned for another season.

With higher stakes and more drama, Leyla’s emotions run high as she ventures through the path of love, romance, and faith. Can she see past these emotions and make a right decision?

Release date: May 15th

With these new mid-week releases, your entertainment is limitless. Whether you love crime documentaries, comedy, drama, and romance, these releases have it all! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and get comfortable with these electrifying flicks!

Also read: 4 top budget-friendly solo travelling places in India for your next trip!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.