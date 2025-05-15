Long-awaited metro rail projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are showing signs of real progress, as discussions intensify with top international banks for a Rs 12,000 crore loan package. While the funds haven’t hit the state’s account yet, the very fact that global lenders are actively engaging is a strong signal that these urban transit dreams are closer to reality than ever before.

The Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (APMRCL), Ramakrishna Reddy, held talks with multiple foreign financial institutions to secure the required funding of Around Rs 6,100 crore for the Visakhapatnam Metro project and Rs 5,900 crore for the Vijayawada Metro at a low interest rate. Notably, the total estimated capital required for both projects is Rs 15,933 crore and Rs 11,009 crore, respectively.

Lenders showing interest include:

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

World Bank,

New Development Bank (NDB),

AFD of France and Germany’s KFW.

All the banks have inspected the Vijayawada Metro corridor at the ground level.

Visakhapatnam and Vijaywada travel routes for both Metro projects:

Visakhapatnam Metro:

The Visakhapatnam Metro project approximately covers 140 km, covering four corridors:

Kommadi – Steel Plant Junction (34.23 km)

Gurudwara – Old Post Office (5.26 km)

Thatichetlapalem – Chinna Waltair (6.91 km)

Kommadi – Bhogapuram Airport (25.3 km)

Vijayawada Metro:

The Vijayawada Metro encompasses two corridors with a total length of approximately 38.40 km and features 33 stations.

Gannavaram – Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS)

Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) – Penamaluru

With international lenders at the table and detailed plans, Andhra Pradesh’s metro projects journey is quietly progressing.

