Job seekers in Andhra Pradesh have a new opportunity coming their way as the Department of Skills Development & Training, Andhra Pradesh, is organizing a Mega Job Mela in Kothavalasa near Vizag on 23 May 2025 (Friday). The event, hosted at Pragathi Degree College, will bring together over 20 companies offering diverse roles across industries like IT, pharmaceuticals, logistics, healthcare, and retail.

Whether you’re a fresh graduate, diploma holder, or someone with prior experience, the mela has something for everyone. With over 1,000+ vacancies, this is a chance to meet recruiters face-to-face and potentially land a job on the spot.

Job seekers aged 18–35, with qualifications ranging from 10th pass to postgraduates, can attend.

SD &T Department // Mega Jobmela //Vizianagaram District //23rd, May 2025(Friday). Venue: Pragathi Degree College ,K.Kotapadu Road , Kothavalasa,Vizianagaram Dist,535183 Job mela Date: 23rd, May 2025( Friday). Total Companies attending:- 20

The companies participating include:

1. WNS – 20 vacancies

2. Miracle Software Systems – 40 vacancies

3. Concentrix – 10 vacancies

4. TAO Digital Solutions – 20 vacancies

5. Win Win – 15 vacancies

6. ATC Tyres AP Pvt Ltd (Yokohama Tyres) – 30 vacancies

7. Hetero Labs Limited – 40 vacancies

8. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (SSSV Solutions) – 50 vacancies

9. Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd – 40 vacancies

10. Wheelsmart – 50 vacancies

11. Apollo Pharmacy – 25 vacancies

12. Med Plus – 30 vacancies

13. JIO DEALERS – 20 vacancies

14. Sunaina Creations – 20 vacancies

15. Amazon – Warehouse XL Group – 250 vacancies

16. Navatha Road Transport – 30 vacancies

17. Muthoot Finance – 15 vacancies

18. Smart Services (PayTM) – 30 vacancies

19. 20-50 Health Care – 20 vacancies

20. Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd – 60 vacancies

The job roles span a wide range of departments and industries, including:

IT & Software: US IT Recruiters, Digital Marketing, Junior GIS Engineers, UI/UX Developers

Manufacturing & Production: Process Associates, Apprentice Trainees, Production Chemists

Pharmaceuticals: Chemists, Maintenance Technicians, Pharmacy Aides, Sales Executives

Retail & Customer Service: Sales Associates, BPO Executives, Telecallers

Logistics & Warehouse: Packing/Safety Workers, Loaders, Sorting Staff

Engineering & Technical: Assembly Trainees, Electrical/Diploma Technicians

Banking & Finance: Interns, Executives (Muthoot Finance)

Healthcare: Nursing & Clinical Staff

The job postings are spread across Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Tuni, Vijayawada, Srikakulam, Bangalore, Guntur, Karimnagar, Nandyal, and other regional hubs.

This mega job mela in Kothvalasa near Vizag is a direct link to some of the country’s fastest-growing employers. With companies offering competitive salaries, training opportunities, and diverse work locations, this is a platform that bridges education with employment.

Job seekers are encouraged to register via https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in and seize this opportunity to kickstart or elevate their careers.

