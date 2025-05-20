Starting 20 May 2025, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) will witness industrial action as both regular and contract workers gear up for a strike protesting wage delays, job terminations, and lack of government intervention. While permanent employees will observe a one-day strike, contract workers have announced an indefinite shutdown until their demands are addressed.

The announcement came from former Rajya Sabha MP and CITU national general secretary Tapan Kumar Sen during a press meet on 19 May. Tapan Kumar Sen cited continued silence from both the plant’s management and government on critical issues such as unpaid wages, the gradual dismissal of employees, and the failure to allocate captive mines to the steel plant.

CITU State leader Narasinga Rao highlighted that contract workers had previously refrained from disrupting operations, but growing frustration has now pushed them to take tougher action.

According to Narsinga Rao, workers have received just 25% of their salaries for the past eight months.

J Ayodhya Ramu of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee said that around 7,600 permanent employees will strike for a day, while 12,500 contract workers are preparing for a longer standoff. On May 20, the plant will operate with a skeletal staff of about 3,000 executives.

While the strike by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers is set to take place today, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila Reddy issued a stern warning to the plant’s management. She demanded the reinstatement of 2,000 dismissed contract workers and immediate disbursement of pending salaries. Sharmila also called for the reversal of the 2021 privatisation move. If the demands are ignored, she has vowed to begin an indefinite hunger strike outside the plant starting 21 May.

