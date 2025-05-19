It’s a new week, and there are some new and exciting developments in the world of entertainment! A fresh selection of movies and web series are dropping on OTT platforms, and they span a wide variety of genres, ensuring that there’s a suitable watch for everyone. If you’re a jumpscare-lover, make sure to save Fear Street: Prom Queen for a Freaky Friday. If you’re looking for something that captures life in all its preciousness, tune into Forget You Not. For guilty pleasure reality TV show watchers, Netflix has a hot new show coming out this week! Check out the rest of the new OTT releases this week in the list below:

Movies

Fear Street: Prom Queen

The infamous town of Shadyside is back in the spotlight with Fear Street: Prom Queen, the fourth film in the popular Fear Street series. Based on R L Stine’s book The Prom Queen, this slasher flick delivers a retro horror vibe with a modern twist.

As the high school gears up for prom, someone starts picking off the prom queen candidates one by one.

Expect classic ’80s slasher energy, complete with masked killers, angsty teens, slow dances, and perfectly timed musical throwbacks. Evil clearly doesn’t take a break in Shadyside.

Release date: 23 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Inheritance

Maya’s ordinary world is turned upside down when she discovers her late father used to be a spy. Suddenly thrust into the heart of a global conspiracy, she must channel her inner agent as she unravels secrets from his past and sharpens the very skills that once made him legendary.

Inheritance promises international intrigue and a high-stakes emotional journey as Maya steps into a dangerous legacy.

Release date: 23 May 2025

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Fountain Of Youth

What happens when two estranged siblings reunite for a treasure hunt of mythical proportions? John Krasinski and Natalie Portman lead Fountain of the Youth, a globetrotting adventure that blends history, family drama, and the eternal quest for immortality. Armed with brainpower and a fractured relationship, the duo follows clues to uncover the fabled fountain—an expedition that could change their lives forever.

Release date: 23 May 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Series

Forget You Not

Married woman Le-le is trying to juggle a lot: working at a convenience store, pursuing stand-up comedy, dealing with a strained marriage, and caring for her aging father. But through it all, she finds laughter in pain and power in vulnerability.

Forget You Not is a tender yet funny exploration of how personal ambitions and family obligations collide, and how healing can sometimes come from the most unexpected places.

Release date: 23 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Landman Season 1

Set against the rugged backdrop of West Texas, Landman delves into the gritty world of oil tycoons and wildcatters during an energy boom.

Tommy Norris, a crisis executive, navigates high-stakes corporate drama and the unpredictable dynamics of the oil industry in a bid to keep his company afloat. If you’re into dramas packed with ambition, power struggles, and Americana, this one’s for you.

Release date: 21 May 2025

OTT Platform: Jiohotstar

Sirens

Devon is deeply unsettled by her sister Simone’s new relationship with her boss, the mysterious and glamorous Michaela Kell. As Simone is pulled deeper into Michaela’s luxurious, cult-like world, Devon becomes determined to pull her out.

Set over one intense weekend at Michaela’s lavish beach estate, Sirens is a thrilling and sharply satirical ride exploring female relationships, power dynamics, and privilege.

Release date: 22 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Real Men

Four long-time friends are approaching their 40s, and life isn’t quite what they imagined. This Italian comedy series, Real Men, dives into masculinity, midlife crises, friendship, and love, with plenty of awkward confessions, heartfelt moments, and laugh-out-loud scenes. Think coming-of-age, but with adult problems and seasoned wit.

Release date: 21 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Netflix’s newest reality show Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark turns the spotlight on modern dating’s murky corners. If you’re into reality shows, this is one of the new OTT releases this week worth checking out!

A group of complicated couples – some committed, some casually entangled – check into the “Sneaky Links Motel” to test whether their late-night linkups are standing in the way of finding lasting love.

Flirty, dramatic, and full of twists, this dating experiment is designed to keep you hooked.

Release date: 21 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

These latest web series and movies on OTT are bringing new storylines and interesting characters to the screens this week. Make sure to grab a snack and tune into them for an entertaining time!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for further updates on the new OTT releases this week.