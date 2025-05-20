Dalli Govind Reddy, a corporator from the Jana Sena Party representing the 64th division, has been unanimously elected as the Deputy Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The election, originally scheduled for 19 May, was postponed due to a lack of quorum, with only 54 corporators present—two short of the required 56.

The rescheduled meeting, chaired by Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, was held today with a quorum of 59 members. Tension had mounted after two members failed to attend the previous session, but they participated in today’s meeting following reported dissatisfaction. Their attendance helped ensure quorum and smooth proceedings.

Govind Reddy, who was proposed by the NDA, was declared elected as the new Deputy Mayor of Visakhapatnam without opposition. Following yesterday’s disruption, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh took the issue seriously and directed state leaders to issue notices to the absent members, stressing the need for accountability to avoid such lapses in the future.

