The atmosphere in Vizag is truly unpredictable. In the morning, it might rain heavily, soaking up every street corner. Still, in the evening, the air is heavy with humidity. With the weather changing in the blink of an eye, keeping track of what the coming days might bring is important. On the other hand, the cloudy skies and cool air beckon us towards warm, familiar and comforting street foods. If you want to find the most delicious street food in Vizag, but don’t know where to find it, you are in the right place. Here are the 5 top street foods in Vizag that you must try on a rainy day!

1. Pav Bhaji

This bread and gravy delicacy is popular among people of all ages. Made with crispy pav buns roasted in lots of butter, served with piping hot vegetable gravy with a garnish of a lemon slice and onions, a bite of this dish will be a party in your mouth. Some popular places to try out Pav Bhaji are Sweet India, Laddo Gopal Dayaram Sweets, and Mahendra Mithaiwala. These stores are known for quality, hygiene, and good quantity.

You can also check out Kailash Pav Bhaji at Beach Road, Bombay Pav Bhaji near RTC Complex, and Puja’s Kitchen near Pedda Waltair for a more street-like experience.

2. Chaats

Chaats are a great snack option that is packed with flavour and is filling. Head out to the mini food stalls near Chennai Shopping Mall in Dabagardens. You can find many stalls selling different kinds of chaats like aloo, samosa, and aloo tikki chaats. Similarly, walk through the Night Food Court in Old Jail Road to find chaat-selling stalls.

3. Pani Puris and more

Nothing beats the taste of chatpata pani puri after a long day. Several pani puri stalls are spread throughout the city, making it an accessible snack. Some of the best pani puri stalls near Trendy Teens in Jagadamba, Kwality Matchings in Maharani Peta, near Fresh Choice in Siripuram, and Eastern Art Museum on VIP Road.

For more options of flvoured pani, there are stalls selling different types of it on Night Food Court in Old Jail Road, MVP Colony, and Beach Road. You can try different platters of puris like dhahi, sev, and bhel at these same spots too!

4. Fried and Spicy Fritters

Pakoda, Pungulu, mirchi bhaji, aloo bonda, and bread pakoda are some of the most eaten fritters in Vizag. Many street food vendors sell these delicacies in local areas. Everybody has a stall they frequent in their locality for these fritters.

Some popular places in the city include the stall opposite the LIC building, MVP Road, the stall beside Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (also in MVP Colony), and Rao Snacks near Swarnabharti Stadium.

5. Non-veg delights!

For those who enjoy eating non-veg and want street options to snack on, we’ve got you. You can start with a plate of Chicken 555 from Mega’s Chicken at Pandurangapuram, served with fried curry leaves and slit green chilies. Enjoy chicken skewers or cheekulu at the Night Food Court in Old Jail Road or near AS Raja Grounds. Snack on bite-sized chicken pakoda at Khaja Baba Chicken Pakodi near Railway New Colony and Bismillah Chicken Pakodi Centre near Chinna Waltair.

With these top 5 street foods to enjoy during a rainy day, your hunt for good food is over! Each of these delicacies has a different texture, is packed with flavour, and is filling, making them a must-try! So, what are you waiting for? Head to these places for a great street food delight on a rainy day in Vizag!

