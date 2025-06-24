Mumbai is one of the most happening cities in India. Known by many names, like the financial and entertainment capital of India, this is a city of rich heritage and important significance in Indian history, and is always bustling and gleaming under the night lights. If you plan on visiting Mumbai, here is a comprehensive travel guide from Visakhapatnam!

How to reach?

You can reach Mumbai by three different means: plane, train, bus and car. For a precise and fast option, get on a direct flight to Mumbai, which will ensure you reach the place within three hours. If you can spare time and want a budget-friendly travel, choose the trains. The 11020 Konark Express and 18519 VSKP LTT Express are the most popular trains to reach Mumbai. At a similar price point, you can travel by road to Mumbai by bus. You can hop on a bus to Hyderabad and get on a bus to Mumbai from there.

Where to stay?

There are several hotels to rest your body after the hectic journey. Taj Santacruz is the embodiment of comfort and luxury, offering immaculate views and services that are suitable for a much-needed rest. T24 Retro is a 4 star Boutique Hotel, perfect for travellers who love aesthetics. The Hosteller is a budget-friendly option for travellers who love to explore the city and need a comfortable place to rest after.

These hotels and stays are located within 5 kms from the airport, and 20kms from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

What to see?

Every Mumbai travel guide and itinerary has the popular places like Gateway of India, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Marine Drive, and Juhu Beach. But there are several hidden gem areas in Mumbai that are worth exploring on your next trip. Check them out:

Gilbert Hill

Around 66 million years ago, a volcanic eruption has caused the formation of this gigantic monolithic basalt rock formation. There is a steep staircase leading to the top of this 200 feet structure, leading to two Hindu temples. Remember to wear comfortable clothing and footwear while venturing to this hill and experience the city’s breath-taking skyline. Locals recommend to visit the hill before it is dark, so make sure to plan your schedule accordingly.

Maharashtra Nature Park

This Nature Park was a garbage dumping ground, which has been restored as a manmade forest. You can explore the ecosystem of the place and study about the biodiversity in the park! Gleaming as the Green Emerald of Mumbai City, this park is a must-visit spot for nature lovers! The park is open from 8:30 am to 3:30pm and is closed on public holidays. If you want to practice nature photography, you can pay 100/- at the entrance of the park.

Hamilton Studios

Take a step back in time when you visit Hamilton Studios. Being one of the oldest photography studios in India, Hamilton Studios is renowned for its portraits of illustrious people from around the world. Many photos are of the Elite society of Bombay, such as the Royal families of India, British royalty, and some prominent figures like JRD Tata, BR Ambedkar and many more. While you are there, maybe get a portrait too, as a token of your trip!

Where to eat and shop?

After exploring the city to its fullest, the trip must come to an end. To rejuvenate your energy, try out some of the local cuisine. Bread is always present in the cuisine, be it in the Pav Bhaji, Misal Pav, Vada Pav, and Parsi Berry Pav. Seafood is popular in the city and you need to try out Bombil Fry or also known as Bombay Duck Fry. A deliciously unique snack to try out is Ragda Pattice, made of mashed potatoes and pea sauce. Topped with crispy and juicy vegetable cuttings and sev.

Going on a shopping spree is one of the most exciting activities while travelling. If you are looking for collectable furniture, walk into The Great Eastern Home in Byculla. Starting from artisanal mirrors and intricate chairs, you can find everything here! Acel is the clothing shop that you need to visit to be wrapped up in silk, bows, and ribbons. Visit The Rose Collection at Musafir Khana near Crawford Market for delicate and artistic crockery. You can find dinner sets, tea cups, candle stands and much more at this place!

With this ultimate travel guide to Mumbai, you can make the most of your trip from Visakhapatnam!

