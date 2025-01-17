Mumbai is the city of dreams—especially for food lovers. For Vizagites heading to the city for the much-anticipated Coldplay concert this weekend, exploring the local delicacies should be on your list. Beyond its stunning skyline and bustling streets, the city serves up unique flavors that simply cannot be found back home. Here are five must-try foods in Mumbai to savor during your visit.

1. Brun Maska

The secret to this heavenly, buttery dish lies in the brun, also known as gutli pao, which is unique to Mumbai. Crisp and crumbly on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside, the brun is generously slathered with butter—sometimes sprinkled with sugar for an extra kick. Pair it with a cup of sweet Irani chai, and you’re set for a classic Mumbai experience.

2. Bombil Fry

Bombil or Bombay Duck is actually a fish, and it’s typically found in Mumbai’s coastal waters. The fish is flattened, marinated in a spiced gram flour batter, and fried to perfection. Crunchy on the outside and soft inside, Bombil Fry works as a starter or pairs wonderfully with chapattis for a hearty main course. It’s a true treat for seafood lovers.

3. The Bombay Sandwich

A Mumbai original, this street food marvel is a medley of flavors and textures. Layers of beetroot, boiled potatoes, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion rings, and mint chutney are stacked between slices of buttered white bread. The sandwich is cut into neat triangles, making it easier to handle the deliciously stacked layers.

4. Parsi Akuri

Egg lovers, rejoice! The Parsi Akuri is a zesty upgrade to your regular scrambled eggs. Made with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and red chili powder, it’s often topped with fresh coriander for added flavor. Served with pav, this breakfast dish is a must-try for anyone looking to start their day with a flavorful punch.

5. Mahim Halwa

Also called Ice Halwa, this delicacy originates from Mahim, a historic neighborhood in Mumbai. Mahim Halwa is a layered semolina sweet pressed into thin sheets and separated by greaseproof paper. Delicately sweet and uniquely textured, it’s a specialty that’s as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the palate. Don’t leave the city without grabbing a box of this iconic sweet to take home.

Honorary Mention: Vada Pav

No list of Mumbai’s best foods is complete without the iconic Vada Pav. Often dubbed the “poor man’s burger,” this street food favorite is a deep-fried potato vada stuffed into a pav (bun) and slathered with spicy green chutney and fiery garlic chutney. It’s a flavor bomb that’s perfect for a quick snack on the go. Hot and fresh, Vada Pav is Mumbai’s love affair with simplicity.

From the buttery decadence of Brun Maska to the fiery flavors of Vada Pav, Mumbai has foods like no other. Take a bite, soak in the flavors, and create memories that go beyond the ordinary. Happy eating!

