Every year, the city of Visakhapatnam joins lakhs of people across India to celebrate Rath Yatra, a grand festival that marks the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. While the origin of this tradition is deeply rooted in the coastal city of Puri, Odisha, the tradition of celebrating Rath Yatra in Visakhapatnam is more than 160 years old.

Rath Yatra, meaning “Chariot Procession,” symbolises the journey of the deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra) from their temple shrine to the Gundicha temple, which is regarded as their maternal aunt’s home. The essence of the celebration lies in taking the gods out of the temple shrine so that every devotee, regardless of caste, creed, or background, can witness and connect with them. This makes Rath Yatra one of the most inclusive and unifying festivals in Indian culture.

Historically, the festival represents themes of detachment, equality, humility, and renewal. The ritual of Chhera Pahanra, where a king or dignitary sweeps the path before the chariot, reminds everyone that all are equal in the eyes of the divine.

During Rath Yatra, deities are placed on wooden chariots, which are manually pulled by devotees, accompanied by devotional singing, traditional drumming, and the distribution of prasadam.

In Visakhapatnam, Rath Yatra has grown into a prominent annual event, particularly due to the efforts of Odia communities residing in the city, along with organisations like ISKCON and Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj.

Here are a few notable organisers of processions for Rath Yatra will be in Visakhapatnam this year:

The processions typically pass through key landmarks surrounding the temple, drawing widespread attention from locals and tourists alike. To know the closest processions, consider visiting your local temple shrine.

