Who says you need to splurge to enjoy great food? Whether you’re a student on a budget, a foodie on a mission, or just craving a quick bite without going over budget, Visakhapatnam has plenty of delicious food options for under INR 100. From crispy dosas to juicy kebabs, here’s a list of affordable eats that promise both taste and satisfaction!

1. Sponge Dosa – ₹10

Where: SV Tiffins, Sagar Nagar

Fluffy, soft, and sprinkled with spicy karam podi, this dosa is served with coconut and Bombay chutney, making it a perfect breakfast or snack.

Timings: 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM | 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

2. Irani Chai & Bun Maska – ₹25

Where: K4 Restaurant, Madhavadhara

Straight from the streets of Hyderabad, this melt-in-your-mouth combo of creamy bun maska and aromatic Irani chai is a must-try for tea lovers.

3. Samosa Chaat – ₹60

Where: Sweet India, Asilmetta

Crispy samosas crushed and mixed with tangy chutneys, crunchy sev, and fresh onions – the ultimate evening snack!

4. Parotta – ₹60

Where: Swapna Tiffins and Meals, Akkayapalem

Flaky, layered, and served with a side of spicy curry, this one’s a classic favorite!

5. Meals starting from ₹50

Where: Krupa Meals and Parcel, Dwarka Nagar, Opposite Quality Inn Bez Krishna Hotel)

Perfect for a filling lunch, they offer simple yet homely veg meals from ₹50, with non-veg meal options available from ₹80.

Timings: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Closed on Sundays)

6. Momos from ₹50

Where: Momofeast, Food Truck Outside Aqua Sports Complex

Soft, juicy, and stuffed with minced chicken, these momos are a monsoon favourite! Pair them with their fiery chili garlic sauce for an extra kick.

Timings: Open from 5:00 PM

7. Chicken Kebabs – ₹25 onwards

Where: Kebabalicious, Siripuram

From Afghani and Peri Peri to Malai and Chatpata, these kebabs are a steal for the price!

8. Double Egg Chicken Noodles – ₹70

Where: Symbi Yippee Noodles, IT Sez, Rushikonda

Looking for something comforting? This bowl of hot noodles is both pocket-friendly and satisfyingly yummy.

(Veg & Sweet Corn Yippee Noodles available for a lower price.)

9. Chicken Biryani or Chicken Fried Rice – ₹100

Where: Hi Guys Time Pass, Night Food Court, Old Jail Road

A full plate of delicious biryani or fried rice at this late-night hotspot? Say no more!

10. Mini Waffle Popsicles – ₹70 onwards

Where: Conical Gaufres, Jagadamba Junction, Chitralaya Road)

Dessert lovers, this pick is for you! Indulge in waffle pops coated with triple chocolate, dark chocolate fantasy, Nutella, and more.

This is all the proof you need that good food doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag. Whether you’re craving something savoury, sweet, or spicy, these budget-friendly food options in Visakhapatnam are all under INR 100! Have a favourite that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

