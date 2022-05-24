Just like any other city, Vizag is blessed with the confluence of many cultures. Taking pride in our own culture, we embrace and enjoy the fruits of others too. Especially coming to food, with many people migrating to Visakhapatnam for better opportunities, cuisines from across the country have made their way here. So is the same with everyone’s favourite evening snack, momos. Taking advantage of its popularity, the locals have come up with various adaptations of the original and here are 5 spots in Vizag you must try today for the best momos.

#1 Wonton Momos

Located near NAD Junction, this momo store on wheels is one of the best in town. Housed inside a truck, they are located at the same place every day. Have you ever heard of chocolate momos? Yes, they have a very interesting and experimental range of menu for you to try from. Don’t miss their fried momos which are their best-selling.

#2 The Red Box

This chain of restaurants has also made its mark in Viag with its mouth-watering food. And their momos need no introduction. Again offering a variety of options, this Chinese cuisine restaurant is a treat for all food lovers. Be sure to try their chicken momos and veg pepper momos the next time you visit.

#3 Baker’s Paradise

Located in Dondaparthy, Railway New Colony this bakery cum restaurant offers one of the best momos in town. They have steamed momos, and fried momos, and what makes them unique is their range of tandoori momos. What could get better than a plate of flavoursome momos on a breezy evening? Be sure to check them out next time you feel like having momos.

#4 YMCA Momos

The waves, the breeze and momos, can you imagine a better way to spend your evening in Vizag? YMCA is an iconic spot in the city with a variety of street food options. Among these momos are one the most sold. Many food trucks on the RK Beach Road near YMCA have many varieties of momos and are worth a try.

#5 Roamin Recipes

Yet another food truck located on the RK Beach Road, this place offers a variety of evening snacks. From hot soups to fried momos and spring rolls they have mastered it all. The next time you take a stroll by the beach pair it with their momos and chutney.

Let us know in the comments below which is your go-to spot in the city for momos.