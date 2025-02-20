A new sanitary napkin production unit was launched on 19 February 2025 at the women’s section of Visakhapatnam Central Prison in partnership with a voluntary organization. The facility aims to empower female inmates by equipping them with skills and improving their health and hygiene, according to jail authorities. Superintendent M Mahesh Babu emphasized that this initiative would positively impact the health and economic well-being of the women inmates.

The unit will produce chemical-free sanitary napkins, helping women prisoners better manage their menstrual health while also offering an opportunity for financial gain.

Visakhapatnam Central Prison officials stated that the products made at this sanitary napkin-making unit are planned to be distributed to all female prisoners across the state. Several deputy superintendents, along with other officers and staff, attended the launch, underscoring the importance of skill-building and health-centric programs for female prisoners.

