Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati has reached out to Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with the CEOs of Air India and IndiGo—Campbell Wilson and Peter Elbers respectively—urging the restoration of direct connectivity by flight between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar.

In his letter, the Governor highlighted that direct flights between the two cities were available in the past. He emphasized Visakhapatnam’s status as Andhra Pradesh’s largest city, a key industrial hub, and a major port with strong economic and strategic ties to Bhubaneswar. “Improved connectivity would be mutually beneficial for the people of both States,” he noted.

Governor Haribabu also pointed out Bhubaneswar’s significance as Odisha’s capital and home to the iconic Sri Jagannath temple in Puri, which attracts visitors from around the world. Additionally, he underlined Bhubaneswar’s growing role as an IT and educational hub. Enhanced air links, he suggested, would promote trade and tourism between the two cities.

He proposed that Air India could consider operating a Chennai-Kolkata flight via Visakhapatnam, with a stop at Bhubaneswar. Furthermore, he suggested that IndiGo, which already runs two daily flights between Visakhapatnam and Kolkata, could modify one of its flights to include a stopover in Bhubaneswar, thereby connecting all four major cities in the region.

