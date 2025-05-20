In the mood to watch something fresh and exciting? If you’re a fan of Indian movies and web series, you’re in luck, for there are a few notable releases on OTT platforms this week. From a tense medical drama to a Malayalam romcom, there’s a bit of everything. Check them out:

Heart Beat season 2

The drama returns to RK Multispeciality Hospital as HeartBeat kicks off its second season.

Now a full-fledged physician, Dr Reena has moved far beyond her intern days. With responsibilities piling up – from training new doctors to handling high-stakes medical cases – Reena’s plate is full. But her professional growth doesn’t come without personal complications. Her strained relationship with Arjun, now the hospital’s chairman, and long-standing issues with her mother, Dr Rathi, continue to haunt her.

Season 2 also brings in TM Karthik as the new chief doctor, a game-changing addition that threatens to upend the existing order at the hospital.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 22 May

Truth or Trouble

If you enjoy reality shows with a twist, Truth or Trouble might just be your guilty pleasure.

This quirky series features contestants answering personal questions while hooked up to a lie detector. With comedians as hosts and led by the ever-witty Harsh Benniwal, the tone stays humorous, even as secrets get dragged into the spotlight.

Each episode introduces new participants whose hidden truths and buried lies are revealed for laughs, gasps, and everything in between.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 19 May

Find the Farzi

Ready for a clever mix of deception and fun? Find the Farzi is a fast-paced game show hosted by the dynamic RJ Karishma.

Known for her sharp humour, Karishma brings energy and charm to this lively show, where five players compete to identify the imposter among them.

Expect plenty of laughs, unexpected twists, and some serious mind games. Whether you’re watching for the strategy or the entertainment, this show promises to keep you hooked.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release date: 23 May

Sikandar

Salman Khan takes center stage as Sanjay “Sikandar” Rajkot in this action-packed drama.

Haunted by the loss of a loved one and hunted by a vengeful politician, Sikandar is a force to be reckoned with. He takes on a deeply corrupt system, standing up for the voiceless and shaking the foundations of power.

The film mixes high-octane action with a socially charged narrative, spotlighting a man who refuses to back

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 25 May

Abhilasham

Abhilasham explores the aching silence of unspoken love. Centered on a man who has harbored feelings for a woman since childhood, the film delves into his emotional paralysis. Years later, she returns to his life, but his hesitation and fear still linger.

As he confronts his past and the vulnerability that comes with it, he must decide whether to confess or continue living in the shadow of what could have been. A tender Malayalam romcom with emotional depth.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 23 May 2025

Hunt

Part murder mystery, part supernatural thriller, Hunt introduces a brilliant forensic science student who finds herself drawn into a baffling case. Her logical mind is tested as eerie, inexplicable occurrences emerge, pulling her into a world of ghostly suspicions and buried truths. The deeper she digs, the more disturbing the revelations. As science clashes with the unknown, she must navigate a chilling maze of fear, doubt, and dark secrets.

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Release date: 23 May 2025

What are you waiting for? With these new Indian OTT releases on your list this week, you’ll be able to keep yourself entertained through the boring moments. So, grab a snack, a spot on the couch, and start streaming!

