Family is a complex emotion. There is so much more than what is visible on the surface. While everything may seem white and black, there are small but prominent grey areas that we often find ourselves navigating while dealing with family. If you understand the nerve-wrecking yet emotional ties of family and want to watch something that reflects all its layers, here are some top family drama movies and TV shows on OTT platforms that should be on your watchlist!

1. Fleabag (Netflix)

Known for its witty dialogues that break the fourth wall and realistic depiction of characters, Fleabag is a must-watch Emmy-winning series. Coping with the loss of her best friend and the distant yet tender relationships with her father and sister, Fleabag navigates her life through the long lanes of London.

Watch how Flebag’s dry wit and sharp humour attract and very seldom repel trouble from her way.

2. Good Night, Mommy (Amazon Prime Video)

Twin brothers return home excited to reunite with their mother, only to find themselves face to face with a woman covered in surgical bandages that display just eyes and mouth. The twins realise that the person under the gauze is not who she proclaims to be.

What ensues is nothing short of psychological warfare in the twins’ minds. This film is a remake of an Austrian movie with the same name. Praised for shedding light on complex coping mechanisms and dysfunctional minds, this movie should be on your watchlist!

3. Succession (JioHotstar)

Logan Roy has been the centre of Waystar RoyCo, a powerful global media and entertainment conglomerate. Logan’s three children lock horns against each other when the patriarch steps down from the position, exposing their lack of morals.

Watch this satirical comedy-drama television series as the siblings fight for the front seat on the bus to hell.

4. Hereditary (Apple TV+)

After the mysterious and secretive death of her mother, Annie faces various fatal disasters which make her dig out uncomfortable truths about their ancestry.

This skin-crawling horror is the first brainchild of Ari Aster, gaining critical praise for the movie, which remained the highest-grossing movie until 2022.

5. Russian Doll (Netflix)

Time travel sounds fun until you are trapped in it.

This is how Nadia gets trapped in an endless cycle of resurrecting on her 36th birthday, and even goes back in time. Watch Nadia navigate the narrow and trap-lidded path of familial secrets and unhealed wounds.

6. Everything Everywhere All at Once (Sony LIV)

Evelyn, a Chinese immigrant, is going through the roughest phase of her life. Her husband is trying to serve her divorce papers, and her daughter is growing more distant from her. The entire family gathered at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building to calculate taxes for their laundromat.

After the meeting, Evelyn is taken aback when her husband is taken over by another version of him from a multi-universe. He calls Evelyn to join him in an adventure where she has to stop an evil entity from destroying the multiverse by connecting through the different versions of herself.

This movie has been the talk of the 95th Academy Awards, gaining seven awards out of the eleven nominations.

There you have it, some of the top top family drama movies and TV shows you should add to your watchlist! Each story here depicts a fragment of the complexity of familial connections, emotional bonds, and realistic situations that we can relate to. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and turn on these entertaining flicks!

