Visakhapatnam, the largest economy of Andhra Pradesh, has long been a magnet for industry, infrastructure, and innovation. But what’s even more exciting is how this wave of development is now catching on in the surrounding regions, and one such area is Anakapalle. Known for its sugarcane production and Buddhist history, Anakapalle is now turning into an industrial powerhouse, with more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore rupees in investment. Let’s explore the major developments in Anakapalle.

Anakapalle currently has more than 26 upcoming projects worth more than Rs 2.5 trillion. These initiatives are expected to employ more than 1,32,557 persons in the district. Here are a few of the prominent projects:

1. NTPC Hydrogen Park – Pudimadaka, Achutapuram (M)

Investment: Rs 1,10,000 crores

Employment: 61,000 jobs

With an estimated employment of 61,000 people, the NTPC Hydrogen Park is going to be a game-changer for Anakapalle and its residents. This project marks India’s shift toward green energy, which places Anakapalle on the global energy map.

2. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNSIL) – Nakkapalli

Investment: Rs 1,35,964 crores

Employment: 55,000 jobs

The world’s 2nd largest steel company, ArcelorMittal Steel, in collaboration with Nippon Steel India, is going to establish one of the largest lntegrated steel plants in India in Anakapalle. This steel plant is going to employ 55,000 people after completion.

Other larger-scale projects include:

Saint-Gobain Industries India Pvt Ltd (Gurjapalem, APSEZ, Achutapuram) – Rs 1,490 crores investment and 1,200 jobs

Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd (Kesavaram, Payakaraopeta) – Rs 1,100 crores investment and 1,050 jobs

Laurus Labs Ltd (APSEZ, Achutapuram) – Rs 706 crores investment and 675 jobs

Lupin Ltd (JNPC, Parawada) – Rs 700 crores investment and 1,500 jobs

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd (Rambilli, Anakapalle)- Rs 2,300 crores investment and 1,750 jobs

Jupiter Renewables Pvt Ltd (Rambilli, Anakapalle)- Rs 2,700 crores investment and 2,216 jobs

ATC Tyres AP Pvt Ltd (Achyutapuram, Anakapalle)- Rs 1,779 crores investment and 600 jobs

Infrastructure Development:

Anakapalle is witnessing significant road infrastructure developments that are reshaping its connectivity:

1. Anakapalle–Atchutapuram 4-Lane Upgrade

This road is being built at a cost of Rs 347 crore with funding from the Asian Development Bank. This includes a new flyover at Atchutapuram Junction and several bridges and culverts, aimed at easing traffic flow towards the SEZs and industrial zones.

2. Anakapalle–Rajahmundry NH-16 Six-Lane Expansion

The widening of the 160 km Anakapalle–Annavaram–Diwancheruvu (Rajahmundry) section of NH-16 from four to six lanes has been approved by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This expansion addresses the increasing traffic volume, particularly as the Anakapalle–Annavaram stretch has already exceeded the 40,000 Passenger Car Unit (PCU) threshold.

3. Rambilli–Bhogapuram Greenfield Semi Ring Road

This proposed 90 km greenfield semi-ring road connecting Rambilli in Anakapalle district to Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district provides an alternative route for commuters and promotes economic growth, particularly near the upcoming international airport in Bhogapuram. The road is initially designed as a four-lane carriageway with provisions for future expansion to eight lanes. Read more.

These major developments in Anakapalle mark a remarkable change in this area from a mass sugarcane production village to one of the biggest future industrial hubs.

