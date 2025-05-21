A 91-feet-tall model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir is being constructed on the coast of Visakhapatnam by the Garuda Group. The project, located near RK Beach, has been in progress for about two months, say reports. With 15 architects and 325 architects working on it, the finished temple will reflect the original Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. It will be furnished with an idol of Bala Rama, and rituals dedicated to the Lord will be conducted.

The temple area will also have stalls offering religious and cultural momentos and literature. The entire project is being carried out with the intent of encouraging devotees of Lord Rama in the Telugu states to deepen their connection to religion. The Ram Mandir replica is likely to be open to the public from soon, with a three-month operational period.

The temple organizers had previously undertaken a project like this at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where it got a remarkable public reception. They welcome devotees and visitors to explore this replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Visakhapatnam, highlighting its purpose in spreading the teachings of Rama Tattva.

Read also: India’s First Anti-Drug Awareness Park to Come Up in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.