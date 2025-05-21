The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rains across several regions of Andhra Pradesh including Visakhapatnam over the next two days, as monsoon conditions begin to take shape.

In a significant update, the IMD announced that the southwest monsoon is advancing faster than expected and is set to reach the Kerala coast five days ahead of schedule. The early arrival is linked to active monsoonal developments over the southern, central, and northeastern parts of the Bay of Bengal. This momentum is likely to bring widespread rainfall across southern India in the coming week, thanks to emerging surface circulations.

According to the IMD Amaravati bulletin issued on 20 May 2025:

21 May: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at most places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), while Rayalaseema is likely to see similar weather at many locations.

22 May: Many parts of NCAP and Yanam may continue to experience light to moderate rainfall, with SCAP and Rayalaseema likely to receive rain at a few places.

23 & 24 May: Scattered showers are anticipated across NCAP, Yanam, SCAP, and Rayalaseema.

According to the forecast, Visakhapatnam may witness light to moderate rains or thunderstorms in some places, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph, till 23 May.

Several districts – Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, YSR Kadapa, and Nandyal – are also expected to receive significant rainfall. Heavy showers are particularly forecast for parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today.

Despite the ongoing rain spell bringing down temperatures by 5–9°C in some areas, the weather remained hot and humid in several regions on Tuesday. Reportedly, Kurnool recorded the highest temperature at 36.2°C, followed by Nandyal (36°C), Visakhapatnam (35.4°C), Tirupati (35.2°C), and Kadapa (34.2°C).

