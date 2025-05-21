In a significant counter-terrorism operation, Vizianagaram police have arrested two alleged terrorists hailing from Vizianagaram and Secunderabad, on charges of plotting a terror attack in Hyderabad and other urban centres in Andhra Pradesh. The alleged terrorists were taken into 14 days of judicial custody and transferred to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on May 19, where they are currently detained.

Investigations reveal that one of them was a mechanical engineering graduate, while the other worked as a lift technician. They were allegedly radicalised online and received instructions from handlers based in Saudi Arabia and Oman. They communicated through encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and coordinated with four other individuals from Karnataka and Maharashtra via a private Instagram group.

Authorities seized explosive materials, including ammonia, sulfur, and aluminium powder, from one of the accused’s residences. The suspects had procured these chemicals through e-commerce platforms like Amazon and were reportedly planning to test improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Vizianagaram before executing attacks.

The police are investigating potential links between the suspects and banned organisations such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). They have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has joined the probe to uncover the full extent of the network and prevent potential threats. As of now, the alleged terrorists remain detained in Visakhapatnam Central Jail.

