The weekend is finally here, which means it is time for entertainment! No matter what your favourite genre of entertainment is, you can find something with these new releases. With different genres like thriller, dark comedy, and satire, your weekend watch is sorted! Here are some of the top and must-watch new OTT releases this week!

1. Murderbot (Apple TV+)

Set in a futuristic world with robots present in many sectors of human welfare, a security robot goes rogue after hacking into its ethical code. In hopes of observing humans and their behaviours while staying under the radar, this robot accompanies a group of scientists onto a dangerous planet. Will the robot be peaceful while binge-watching soap dramas or be forced to connect with humans instead?

If you want to watch something humanist sprinkled with comedy, drama, and relationships, Murderbot should be on your watchlist!

2. Dear Hongrang (Netflix)

12 years, countless imposters, and misplaced hope.

After many years, a young man arrives as the long-lost heir with no memories of his childhood. While the parents believe that Hongrang has returned the older sister, Jae-yi, insists that he is an impostor. As tensions draw tight, suspicions and hope intertwine, leaving only one question behind.

What is the true identity of the returned heir?

3. Maranamass (Sony LIV)

A twisted serial killer targets elderly men in a village, causing nationwide panic among the people of Kerala. On his next hunt for a victim, the killer abides on a bus. Unknown to him, the passengers are looking for the same serial killer in hopes of cashing in the 10 lakh cash reward for capturing the killer.

With a comforting blend of dark humour, action, and satire, this film is an entertaining watch!

4. Football Parents (Netflix)

Welcome to the Football club, where parents take an interest in their child’s amateur football career with no sense of shame or control. Lillian and her son, Levi, step into a world consumed by obsession. As they watch the parents unravel when a goal slips away, Lillian realises she needs to distance herself from the club. Meanwhile, Levi feels an unexpected sense of belonging and chooses to stay.

Will Lillian be able to navigate through a bunch of overbearing parents while taking care of Levi? Only time will tell.

5. The Wolf Man (Netflix)

Blake travels to his hometown with his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to mend his relationship with his wife. An accident occurs, and the family is soon hunted by an unseen animal. After taking refuge in a house, Blake realises he is infected by the animal and is transforming into something.

So, what would you do when someone you loved became something else?

6. Murder Drones (Amazon Prime Video)

After a deadly core collapse, all biological life has perished, leaving only a set of autonomous Worker Drones to inhabit Copper 9. After a while, three Disassembly Drones, called Murder Drones, descend to exterminate the Worker Drones. A rebellious Worker Drone, Uzi Doorman, wants to change the fate of her kind by instigating violence. She soon forms an uncanny relationship with N, a male Murder Drone, which proves to be harmful for the rest of the planet.

There you have it, a complete list of new OTT releases this week! With limitless options for entertainment, the OTT platforms have lined up some binge-worthy releases. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, clear your plans, and enjoy these flicks!

Also read: Best places in North-east India to plan your next trip from Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.