If Vizag is called the city of destiny, then it means the people living in it are voyagers, and voyagers tend to travel and long to explore the unexplored. Thankfully, the best part of living in India is the availability of many delightful places that will satisfy the wanderlust of any curious tourist. One such area in India is its northeast part, where nature takes you on a surreal trip closest to heaven. Away from all the noise and pollution, the seven sisters have a lot of natural and cultural beauty to offer, as long as you don’t mind the long trip. In this article, check out the best places in northeast India which can be visited from Visakhapatnam.

1. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Located high in the Himalayas, Tawang is like a childhood living room wallpaper that came to life. From the stunning Tawang Monastery (the second-largest in the world) to the snow-surrounded Sela Pass, this place is a dream wrapped in prayer flags. It is an ideal place for travellers seeking peace with the Tibetan culture. While it’s a long journey, once you’re sipping butter tea overlooking snowcaps, you’ll know why the trip was worth it.

2. Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

For those who want nature without the crowd, Ziro Valley is your secret escape. Endless green rice fields, Apatani tribal culture, and an unmatched calm make it a soulful experience. It’s not touristy, it’s not flashy, it’s poetry in landscape form. Visit during the Ziro Music Festival, and you’ll be blending indie tunes with raw wilderness, making this one of the best places in the northeast if you want to explore the culture.

Closest station: Itanager or

3. Cherrapunji and Dawki, Meghalaya

Located 2 hours apart from each other, Dawki and Cherrapunji are one of the rainiest places on Earth. Cherrapunji is the land of living root bridges, mystical caves, and dramatic cliffs. And just after a ride, you can visit one of the world’s cleanest water bodies.

Closest airport: Shillong

4. Majuli, Assam

Being one of the largest river islands in the world, Majuli in Assam offers a unique mix of natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and spiritual significance. Surrounded by the Brahmaputra River, the landscapes are perfect for bird watching, especially during winter when migratory birds flock here. It is also the home to neo-Vaishnavite monasteries and local crafts.

Closest airport: Guwahati

5. Gangtok, Sikkim

If you want a mix of modernity and mountains, then Gangtok definitely delivers. It’s got cafés, monasteries, markets, and a stunning view of Kanchenjunga. Cable car rides, the bustling MG Marg, and easy trips to Tsomgo Lake or Nathula Pass make it a full-circle experience. Just catch a flight to Bagdogra and head uphill for a classy yet chill retreat.

6. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park is ‘The’ place to be in if you are an adventure seeker. Home to one of the rare species of rhino, the One-Horned Rhinoceros, this UNESCO World Heritage site is a raw display of nature’s charm. Jeep safaris here offer more than sightseeing, they are filled with activities that are sure to spike your adrenaline levels. It’s wildlife meets wonder, just a flight and drive away from Vizag.

Closest airport: Guwahati

From the spiritual silence of Tawang to the tribal soul of Ziro, every place in the northeast is a world of its own. For Vizag citizens who have seen the mix of north and south cultures but have little exposure to the northeast, these places would act as a filler to this void.

