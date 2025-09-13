If routine destinations and predictable tourist spots bore you, it’s time to shake things up. India is full of places that are strange, fascinating, and downright bizarre, which are perfect for travellers who love stories as much as sights. And from Vizag, you’re well-connected to explore these unusual wonders scattered across the country. From dining with the dead to witnessing unexplained natural phenomena, here are some of most peculiar places in India waiting to be ticked off your travel list.

1. Lucky Restaurant, Ahmedabad

Ever imagined having a plate of bun maska and chai while sitting in a graveyard? Lucky Restaurant in Ahmedabad lets you do just that. Built around an old graveyard, the cafe has preserved the tombs inside its seating area. It might sound eerie, but locals and visitors swear by its charm, making it one of India’s strangest yet most beloved eateries.

2. Toilet Museum, Delhi

Delhi is home to one of the world’s quirkiest museums, the Sulabh International Toilet Museum. Dedicated entirely to the history of sanitation and toilets, it showcases an unusual collection of toilet models, from ancient chamber pots to lavish throne-like seats used by royals. The exhibits highlight how sanitation has evolved across centuries and cultures. It’s not your typical museum visit, but it’s both bizarre and eye-opening, blending humour with an important message about hygiene.

3. Root Bridge, Meghalaya

In the misty hills of Meghalaya, you’ll find the famous Living Root Bridges, structures that aren’t built but grown. Locals train the roots of rubber fig trees across rivers until, over time, they become strong, natural walkways. Some bridges are over a hundred years old and can support dozens of people at once. Recognized by UNESCO for their unique bioengineering, these bridges feel like something out of a fairytale, proving that nature can sometimes outdo human design.

4. Magnetic Hill, Ladakh

A small stretch of road on the Leh-Kargil highway has left travellers puzzled for decades. Known as the Magnetic Hill, this spot creates the illusion of vehicles rolling uphill against gravity when left in neutral. Many believe the hill has strong magnetic properties, while others explain it as an optical illusion caused by the surrounding landscape. Either way, the experience of watching your car “defy physics” makes it one of the strangest natural wonders in India.

5. Jatinga Valley, Assam

Jatinga, a quiet valley in Assam, hides a mystery that has baffled locals and scientists alike. Every year, particularly during September and October, migratory birds inexplicably dive to their deaths on dark, foggy nights. While researchers attribute the phenomenon to disorientation caused by lights and weather conditions, the eerie regularity of the event has given Jatinga the reputation of being India’s “valley of death for birds.” For travellers, it’s a bizarre blend of science, myth, and mystery.

6. Twin Towns of India, Kodinhi (Kerala) and Umri (UP)

Twins might be rare in most parts of the world, but not in Kodinhi village in Kerala or Umri in Uttar Pradesh. These towns have an unusually high number of twin births, Kodinhi alone has over 400 pairs in a population of just a few thousand. Scientists are still researching the genetic and environmental reasons behind this anomaly, but for visitors, the experience of seeing lookalikes everywhere is both amusing and uncanny. Walking through these towns feels like stepping into a living puzzle.

Travel is about stories, and nothing makes a trip more memorable than discovering the unexpected. From mystical hills to towns of twins, India has a treasure trove of bizarre places that you can travel from Vizag.

Also read: Exploring Vizag’s Top 5 Middle Eastern Restaurants!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.