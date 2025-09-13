The District Collector, M N Hariendra Prasad, announced on Friday, September 12, that the 28th National Conference on e-Governance 2025, or the NCEG, will take place in Vizag on September 22 and 23.

The event is being organised under the aegis of the e-Governance Division of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, with the Government of Andhra Pradesh as the host.

The two-day conference will be held in the Novotel Hotel and is titled ‘Viksit Bharat, Civil Services, and Digital Transformation’. The conference is expected to feature six plenary sessions and six breakout sessions. The conference discussions will cover topics such as welfare, career development, public grievances, staff recruitment, e-governance policies, and training.

Over 1,000 participants are expected to attend the National e-Governance Conference 2025 in Vizag. Of the expected participants, IT experts from across the country, dignitaries, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Union and State Ministers will grace the event.

At the coordination meeting, Harendhira Prasad instructed all officials to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance of the event to ensure the conference is conducted smoothly. The organisation formed thirteen main committees and ten sub-committees, consisting of various officials from different departments, each assigned specific responsibilities.

The Organising Committee will lead the event with Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, and VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan at the helm. Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi will supervise the Security Committee.

