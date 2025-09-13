Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for a major boost in its industrial landscape as Kopparthy in Kadapa district has been cleared for development as an industrial node under the ambitious Visakhapatnam (Vizag)-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). Spread across 6,740 acres, the government has notified the final master plan, earmarking 53 percent of the land exclusively for industries.

The node will host four categories of industries: red, orange, green, and white. Among these, the red category will accommodate 59 industries, including automobiles, chemicals, mini power stations, pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and sugar. In addition to industrial zones, the plan also provides for government offices, commercial spaces, and residential requirements. The first phase of development at Kopparthy will cover 2,596 acres, with trunk infrastructure estimated to cost about Rs 1,264 crore.

Kopparthy is one of the three industrial nodes identified under VCIC, alongside Visakhapatnam and Chittoor. Together, these nodes span 33,000 acres, with 30 percent set aside as ‘start-up’ areas to accelerate early-stage development. Industrial infrastructure projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore are already in motion, supported by a Rs 3,300 crore loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), being disbursed in two tranches. Projects under the first tranche, valued at Rs 2,300 crore, are at advanced stages, with some nearing completion within the current financial year.

Visakhapatnam’s zone will feature two major clusters, a bulk drug park spread over 2,002 acres, supported by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, and a steel cluster in Phase-1 covering 2,200 acres, with another 4,000 acres planned for future expansion. The Chittoor node, on the other hand, will focus on the Srikalahasti, Yerpedu cluster, where a start-up area of 2,628 acres will be developed with significant infrastructure and utility services.

This Visakhapatnam (Vizag)-Chennai industrial corridor is expected to transform Andhra Pradesh into a manufacturing powerhouse, creating a network of industrial nodes that not only attract investments but also generate large-scale employment and boost regional growth.

