New Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (VMRDA) zonal offices were constructed in Anakapalle and Vizianagaram districts to enhance administrative efficiency and convenience. These new buildings were virtually inaugurated by VMRDA chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Commissioner KS Viswanathan at a program held on Friday.

The VMRDA chairperson spoke on the occasion and mentioned that the zonal offices would ensure that administrative services are accessible to the people of Anakapalle and Vizianagaram.

The newly constructed office has been built at Rs 47.95 lakh in Vizianagaram and Rs 33.5 lakh in Anakapalle, he stated. The chairperson stated that officers will be present in these zonal offices, allowing residents to consult them directly for their services.

During the inauguration, the head of VMRDA, Murali Krishna, along with Vinay Kumar, Hari Prasad, Sujatha, Shivani, Madhusudhan Rao, and Bhavani Shankar, were present.

