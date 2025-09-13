The Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy, Visakhapatnam (Vizag) province, marked the 375th Jubilee of their congregation with an extraordinary green initiative on Thursday. To celebrate the milestone, they organised a massive seed ball-making drive at St. Joseph’s College, aiming not only to commemorate their legacy but also to contribute to environmental conservation.

The event brought together 16 St Joseph institutions from across India, where participants collectively prepared an impressive 11,90,796 seed balls, at the Visakhapatnam (Vizag) campus alone, 1,453 students took part in the effort, producing 1,63,251 seed balls, according to the college principal, Dr. Sr. Shyji.

The entire process was closely monitored by officials of the World Records Union, who joined virtually to oversee the activity. They praised the initiative as a remarkable example of promoting reforestation, environmental protection, and sustainable living.

The effort was officially recognised as a World Record, with the management receiving an award and certificate from the World Records Union for their achievement.

