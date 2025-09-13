Flight services will be operated from the Bhogapuram airport from June 2026, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu.

The Union Minister, who reviewed the progress of the airport work after inspection at the site on 13 September, said that 86 per cent of the work was completed. Despite challenges and obstacles, construction activity was not stopped, he pointed out.

On connectivity to the airport from Visakhapatnam, Rammohan Naidu said several rounds of meetings were held on the issue. A total of seven points were identified during the discussions, he said, adding: “We are planning to complete the road by April next. Construction of an elevated corridor was also under consideration. “A DPR is being prepared for the construction of a beach corridor.”

On connectivity to various places from Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister said that proposals were received for connectivity between the city and Kochi.

The government was keen on increasing international connectivity from Visakhapatnam, said Rammohan Naidu.

