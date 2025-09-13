The BJP will be holding a public meeting as apart of its Saradhyam yatra at the railway grounds in Visakhapatnam on 14 September, according to party State president P.V.N. Madhav.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on 13 September, Madhav said party national president J.P. Nadda and several State leaders would attend it.

Claiming overwhelming response to the ‘Saradhyam yatra’ launched in Kadapa, the BJP State president said ‘chai pe charcha’ was the highlight of the programme. The BJP leader observed that the benefits of the welfare schemes launched by the Centre were reaching the target group.

He alleged that the left parties were spreading false campaign on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Lashing out at the YSRCP, Madhav said the party, during its tenure, tried to take up regionalism in the name of three capitals.

