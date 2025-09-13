The weekend is finally here, so it is time to tune into comfort and relaxation after a week of work. Kickstart your weekend with this OTT guide for the ultimate entertainment experience! While there are many new OTT releases this week, some of the titles are deserving of your time. Big-time titles like Coolie and Saiyaara have seen their digital premieres on OTT platforms. Here is a list of must-watch top new OTT releases this week that you should watch this weekend!

1. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Three strangers sharing a common obsession with murders and murder podcasts live in the same Upper West Side building. A murder occurs in the building, where the three strangers unite and conduct an investigation.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

2. You and Everything Else

This new Korean drama delves into the emotional scars left by the friendship between two women, which were tainted by jealousy, self-doubt, and feelings of inferiority. Ryu Eun-jung and Cheon Sang-yeon are childhood friends, whose friendship has constantly been on and off. During a critical time in their lives, the duo are forced to deal with the indifferences in their relationship before life happens again.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. The Tempest

The Tempest is one of the most anticipated Korean dramas of 2025. This political thriller revolves around Mun-ju, a diplomat and former ambassador of the United States who discovers a possibility of a political agenda in the case of an assassination in North and South Korea. San Ho is a mysterious

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Maledictions

Set in Northern Argentina, a governor’s daughter is kidnapped during a crucial lithium mining vote. While locating his daughter is the main task, he is hit with the identity of his daughter’s captor, which throws everything into chaos.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Su From So

In a rural village, a young man Ashok harbours an innocent crush on a woman. However, his crush triggers a set of events which makes the villagers believe that the man has brought back a ghost into the village.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With these top new OTT releases this week, your entertainment needs are sorted for this weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, turn on the television, and start streaming these titles now!

