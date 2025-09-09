Malayalam Cinema, emerging from Kerala, India, is celebrated for its realistic storytelling, nuanced characters, and social commentary, often blending humour, drama, and humanism. Unlike Bollywood’s glamour, Mollywood (as it is labelled) focuses on everyday life, family dynamics, and cultural depth. It is a doorway to India’s diverse film landscape, with gems that won international acclaim. After the super-hit Lokah Chapter One: Chandra, which has become the first 100 crore, highest-grossing Indian female-led superhero film, people are starting to discover this industry. To dive in, start with these seven top Malayalam movies. Watch them in this order for a progressive taste of the industry’s evolution.

1. Manichitrathazhu (1993)

Directed by Fazil, this psychological thriller stars Mohanlal and Shobana. A woman believes she’s possessed by a vengeful spirit in an ancestral home, leading to a twisty exploration of mental health and folklore. It’s a blockbuster that popularised the “Nagavalli” trope and showcases Malayalam’s blend of suspense and melody. A perfect intro for engaging narrative and stellar performances.

Streaming on: YouTube, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

2. Kireedam (1989)

Sibi Malayil’s family drama features Mohanlal as a young man forced into violence to protect his honour. It delves into societal pressures, morality, and the tragedy of good intentions gone wrong. A poignant look at Kerala’s rural life, this movie is essential for understanding the emotional depth in Malayalam films.

Streaming on: YouTube, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

3. Ustad (1999)

Another Mohanlal starrer by G.S. Vijayan, this action-comedy has him as an elderly man regaining youth via a magical potion, leading to hilarious chaos. It is a perfect amalgamation of slapstick with satire on ageing and second chances, exemplifying witty family entertainers of Malayalam Cinema.

Streaming on: YouTube, JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

4. Drishyam (2013)

Jeethu Joseph’s gripping crime thriller stars Mohanlal as a cable operator who outsmarts the law to save his family from a murder cover-up. Inspired by real events, it highlights clever plotting and family bonds. This stellar hit is one of the top Malayalam movies that gave global recognition with remakes in multiple languages.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

5. Premam (2015)

Alphonse Puthren’s coming-of-age romantic comedy follows three phases of a man’s life through stories, starring Nivin Pauly. Light-hearted yet insightful on youth, relationships and growth, it’s a modern favourite with viral songs and relatable humour- ideal for newcomers seeking feel-good vibes.

Streaming on: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

6. Bangalore Days (2014)

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production (directed by Anjali Menon) tracks three cousins chasing their dreams in Bangalore. With Dulquer Salman, Nithya Menon and Nazriya Nazim, it explores urban aspirations, friendship and self-discovery with breezy charm and stunning visuals.

Streaming on: JioHotstar

7. Maheshinte Prathikaram (2016)

Dileesh Pothan’s revenge comedy stars Fahadh Faasil as a photographer seeking payback after humiliation. Quirky, dialogue-driven and set in the idyllic hills of Kerala, it captures small-town quirks and masculinity with sharp wit- a fun contemporary entry.

Streaming on: Netflix, AirtelXStream

These top movies highlight Malayalam cinema’s strengths: amazing performances (Mohanlal, Fahadh), innovative script and cultural authenticity. From thrillers to rom-coms, they’ll hook you. Follow up with more from directors like Sathyan Anthikad or recent Oscar nominee Manjummel Boys (2024) for a deeper immersive experience. Grab your snacks, ensure subtitles are on and savour the magic of the Malayalam cinematic universe!

