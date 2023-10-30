The 1990s were a groundbreaking decade for Malayalam cinema, characterized by the emergence of visionary directors and the creation of timeless films. Exploring the realms of nostalgia and cinematic history, one cannot help but be captivated by the enchanting past. Fortunately, the OTT platforms have greatly simplified the process of reliving and revisiting the top IMDb-rated Malayalam movies from the illustrious 90s era.

Here is the list of top IMDb-rated 90s Malayalam movies on OTT platforms.

Manichithrathazhu

Directed by Fazil, this popular horror film features Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Shobana in the lead roles. The plot follows a couple who land in trouble when they shift to a house surrounded by rumours of being haunted. When horrific events unfold, a decorated psychiatrist comes to their rescue.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Sandesham

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this film stars Thilakan, Siddique, Jayaram, and Sreenivasan. The story revolves around Raghavan, a retired railway worker who desires to spend his days with his family but is compelled to mediate and reconcile with his two sons, who are at odds over small-time politics.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb Rating: 9

Vidheyan

Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, this film stars Tanvi Azmi and Mammootty M. R. Gopakumar. The plot centres around Tommy, a submissive and loyal slave to his violent and despotic master Bhaskara, even going so far as to kill Bhaskara’s wife at his behest.

OTT Platform: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal

A struggling couple does their best to raise their three children, except the youngest son, who is accomplished and obedient. Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, this film stars Jayaram, Thilakan, and Samyuktha Varma.

OTT Platform: YouTube

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala

A schoolteacher decides to live a work-free life in an ashram, leaving behind his financially strapped family and job. His wife manages the household through a small business, and upon his return, he finds that his family has become wealthy. Directed by Sreenivasan, this film stars Thilakan, Sreenivasan, and Sangita.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8

Aaram Thamburan

In this Shaji Kailas-directed film, Mohanlal shines. The story revolves around Jagannadhan’s move to Kanimangalam, where he befriends the locals and eventually clashes with the feudal lord, Appan Thamburan. It all starts when he plans a festival forbidden by Appan himself.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Let us know which of these top IMDb-rated Malayalam movies from the 90s you are revisiting first on OTT. Stay tuned to the Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.