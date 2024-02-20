This week promises an exciting lineup of releases on various OTT streaming platforms in India, offering viewers a diverse range of content. From gripping psychological dramas to thrilling documentaries and romantic tales, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Let’s take a closer look at the compelling new releases hitting your screens this week.

Constellation: Noomi Rapace takes the lead in this gripping psychological drama as Jo, an astronaut returns to Earth after a haunting incident in space. As she grapples with broken memories and a puzzling reality where key aspects of her life seem to have vanished, Jo embarks on an urgent mission to uncover the truth.

Release date: 21 February 2024

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend: Delve into the illustrious career of Lionel Messi in this captivating documentary series, as the football legend narrates his journey through five FIFA World Cups, culminating in his iconic win in Qatar 2022.

Release date: 21 February 2024

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3: The final season of this thrilling animated series follows Clone Force 99 on a journey of redemption and rebellion. They seek to rescue Omega and thwart the sinister plans of the Galactic Empire.

Release date: 21 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Experience the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series. Aang, the young Avatar, embarks on a quest to master the four elemental powers and save the world from tyranny.

Release date: 22 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6: One of the most anticipated new releases on OTT platforms this week. Immerse yourself in the intense world of F1 with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the 2023 season, highlighting key moments and rivalries on and off the track.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Hideo Kojima – Connecting World: Get an exclusive glimpse into the creative mind of Hideo Kojima, one of the gaming industry’s most revered figures, as he establishes his independent studio and explores the artistic potential of video games.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+

Poacher: Explore the harrowing world of illegal ivory poaching in India in this gripping drama series, as a team of dedicated individuals unite to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth: Delve into the chilling case of Indrani Mukerjea, arrested for the murder of her daughter, in this docuseries that unravels sensational family secrets and alleged motives behind the crime.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Through My Window: Looking at You (February 23) – Netflix Experience the next chapter in the passionate romance between Raquel and Ares as they navigate love, desire, and the challenges of their relationship in this Spanish romantic film.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Malaikottai Vaaliban: Legendary actor Mohanlal stars in “Malaikottai Vaaliban,” a captivating tale of romance and revenge. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, this Malayalam film features Mohanlal as an aging warrior whose life changes after witnessing a mesmerizing folk dance by Sonalee Kulkarni.

Release date: 23 February 2024

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

With such a diverse array of OTT releases hitting the streaming platforms in India this week, there’s no shortage of entertainment to indulge in. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, thrilling documentaries, or heartfelt romances, these must-watch releases promise to keep you glued to your screens. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a week filled with new OTT releases.

