Malayalam movies are known for their breathtaking cinematography and deep and highly creative storylines. Those who enjoy depth in the films need not look further than the latest releases from God’s Own Country. While there are many great movies to watch from Mollywood, not everyone has the time to go through all of them. To make it easier, we have curated a list of the latest Malayalam movies on your favourite OTT platforms. If you are in search of weekend plans, you know what to do.

Here are the latest Malayalam movies for you to watch this weekend on OTT.

King of Kotha

King of Kotha, a Malayalam film by Abhilash Joshiy, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Aishwarya in the lead. The story follows Tony, Ravi’s son, torn between his family’s criminal legacy and his aspiration for a different life. Unlike his father, Tony resists the allure of crime and finds love in Tara, a woman from a privileged background.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Valatty

Valatty: Tale of Tails is a Malayalam adventure comedy-drama written and directed by Devan Jayakumar. Tomy, a golden retriever, falls in love with the neighbour’s dog, Amalu, a Cocker Spaniel. But their owners disapprove of their love because of religious differences how the two pets plan to elope and get married forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kannur Squad

Directed by Rony Varghese Raj, Kannur Squad is a Malayalam crime thriller starring Mammootty, Shabareesh Varma, Rony David Raj, and others in key roles. The plot follows a team of police officers, the Kannur Squad, spearheaded by ASI George Martin. How they connect a web of clues to trace a criminal gang forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Corona Dhavan

Corona Dhavan is a comedy-drama set during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The film revolves around a group of alcoholics who face hardships during the lockdown. Directed by CC Nithin, Sreenath Bhasi, Likamn Avaran, and Jonny Antony play the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kasargold

Directed by Mridul Nair, Kasargold is a Malayalam crime drama starring Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Siddique in the main roles. The plot follows two gold smugglers who lose valuable cargo in a car crash. To retrieve their items, they need to enter the dangerous underworld of Kerala.

OTT platform: Netflix

Let us know which one of these latest Malayalam movies on OTT you are watching this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.