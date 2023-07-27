Dive into the captivating world of Mollywood with these most recommended Malayalam movies available on OTT platforms. These films showcase the industry’s diverse storytelling and artistic brilliance with their fascinating narratives, compelling performances, and thought-provoking themes that transcend language barriers. So what are you waiting for?

Enjoy a rollercoaster binge with these most recommended Malayalam movies on OTT platforms.

Uyare

Uyare is a Malayalam thriller film from 2019, helmed by Manu Ashokan. The movie features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, and Tovino Thomas in the lead roles, supported by Siddique, Anarkali Marikar, and Prathap Pothen. The plot follows Pallavi Raveendran, who aspires to be a pilot but faces an acid attack by her possessive lover, Govind. Her dreams are shattered, and she joins an airline as a cabin crew member. Despite facing challenges and discrimination, Pallavi overcomes adversity and becomes an inspiration when she successfully lands a plane in a crisis. Along the way, she finds support from Vishal, an influential businessman.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Where to watch: Netflix

2018

2018 is a Malayalam survival thriller film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and features Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali, Tanvi Ram, Kunchacko Boban, Narain, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Lal in prominent roles. The film portrays the devastating Kerala floods. The story follows various characters like Rameshan, Anoop, Mathachan, and Shaji, whose lives intersect during the floods. As the rain intensifies and the floods worsen, these individuals become unexpected heroes, helping stranded people and working together to overcome the challenges and save lives amidst the natural disaster.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is a drama film directed by Madhu C Narayanan. The cast includes Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil, Sreenath Bhasi, Anna Ben, Grace Antony, and Mathew Thomas in important roles. In the village of Kumbalangi, Saji, Bonny, Bobby, and Frankie are four brothers living in a rundown house. Saji takes care of them after their mother abandons them. Bobby falls in love with Baby but faces rejection due to their poor reputation. Saji spirals into self-destructive behaviour until an incident prompts him to seek redemption. As Bobby’s relationship faces obstacles, the brothers unite to protect their loved ones and find solace in forming an unconventional family.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jana Gana Mana

Jana Gana Mana is a legal thriller film in Malayalam directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The movie features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, and Sri Divya. In the story, the murder of Prof. Saba Mariyam sparks widespread protests against police brutality. ACP Sajjan Kumar is assigned to solve the case but faces political interference. Taking matters into his own hands, Sajjan stages an encounter to kill the culprits. However, a court case arises, revealing a conspiracy involving Sajjan and exposing the true mastermind behind the murder.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hai

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a black comedy film in Malayalam directed by Vipin Das. The movie features Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The story follows Rajesh, injured and humiliated after being beaten by Jaya, who seeks a divorce. His business suffers as he loses customers to his rival. In court, Jaya exposes Rajesh’s chauvinistic and arrogant nature, prompting the judge to emphasize the importance of equality and justice for women. Jaya signs the divorce papers, revealing her successful business ventures and defeating Rajesh’s goons in the end

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Where to watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhoothakaalam

Bhoothakaalam is a 2022 Malayalam horror film directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Shane Nigam and Revathy. Asha, a school teacher, struggles to find a job for her son Vinu, who spirals into smoking and drinking due to unemployment. Vinu believes there is a presence in their house, leading Asha to seek help from a counsellor. As they confront the house’s dark past and face terrifying events, they must decide to leave, unsure of what truly haunts their home.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Let us know which one of these most recommended Malayalam movies on OTT you are watching first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.