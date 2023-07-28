On Wednesday, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 38-year-old fake Navy officer, who was cheating unemployed youth, promising jobs in the Indian Navy. According to the police, the accused fraudster, identified as Satya Surya Chalapathi Rao, posing himself as an official of the Indian Navy, had been deceptively collecting money from the youth, guaranteeing them jobs in the Navy for the past ten years.

On Wednesday night, 26 July 2023, a few Navy employees found Chalapathi Rao moving suspiciously at the naval canteen. They immediately informed the Visakhapatnam City Police, who took the fake Navy officer into custody. As per the police reports, Chalapathi Rao, dressed like a naval officer, went to the Naval canteen, learning that a medical test was being conducted for the Agniveer aspirants.

He allegedly took this as an opportunity to trap the candidates appearing for the selection test. The police further said that Rao was earlier arrested in connection with several cheating cases. A case has been registered at the Malkpuram Police Station, and a further investigation is underway.

