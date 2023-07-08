Watching love stories is a wholesome feeling. You either feel happy and contended with a happy ending or you end up crying and hoping for more. From unrequited love stories to wholesome happy endings, these are a few of the most recommended and acclaimed Indian romantic movies that you should definitely go and re-watch. All these movies are available on your favourite OTT platforms for you to watch at your convenience.

Here are some of the most re-watched and recommended Indian romantic movies you must catch up on with your loved ones.

96

96 is a Tamil film that showcases the factor of ‘letting go’ as true love. The movie follows a travel photographer who visits his school and reunites with his childhood sweetheart. It’s a beautiful film written and directed by C Premkumar. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s brilliant performances will surely leave you mesmerized.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Masaan

Masaan is a depiction of four stories colliding at the Ghats of the Ganges. A low-caste boy struggling with his love story, a daughter in guilt of a pre-marital sexual encounter ending in tragedy, a father in shame of his daughter’s acts and fading morality, and a vibrant kid longing for a family. The film was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and the movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sanam Teri Kasam

An unrequited love story that’s surely going to make you cry. The movie revolves around the female lead, Saraswati, who is disowned by her father due to a misunderstanding. Inder, the male protagonist, takes care of her and eventually falls in love with Saraswati. The movie is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The film casts Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in the lead roles.

OTT platforms: Jio Cinema, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video

Photograph

A young girl is pressurized by her grandmother to get married and gets convinced by a struggling street photographer to pose as his fiancée. They soon develop a bond which transforms them. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra as the main leads bring out the best of their characters. The film was directed by Ritesh Batra.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Lunchbox

The title of the film ‘Lunchbox’ itself is a metaphorical character of the whole story. An unusual friendship develops through the exchange of lunchboxes between two people Ila, a homemaker and Saajan Fernandes, a middle-aged working man. The movie is written and directed by Ritesh Batra. You can see Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid is an eye-opening movie for a lot of youngsters. The film revolves around Siddharth Mehra, a spoilt brat who learns the essence of life and responsibilities from Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata. The songs in the movie are a pleasure to your ears. Ayan Mukherji has written and directed the movie. The film casts Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Anupam Kher, Rahul Khana, Shikha Talsania and many others play the supporting roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

