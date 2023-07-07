Bringing in a ton of entertainment to you, the OTT platforms are overflowing with several releases today that span from cute romantic dramas to high-octane action thrillers. Whether you are planning a sleepover with your gang this weekend or a solo binge session, you are in for a treat of engaging movies. Grab your binge essentials like popcorn, coke, and a load of chips to immerse in what looks like an enjoyable ride of cinematic experience.

Here are the 11 OTT releases today that promise a boredom-free weekend.

Takkar

Starring Siddharth in the lead role, Takkar is an upcoming Tamil romantic action film written and directed by Karthik G Krish. In his pursuit of becoming a millionaire Gunasekhar aka Guns, a carefree man, stumbles on Lucky, a charming, well-off girl. But things take a perilous turn when he gets stranded in a human trafficking racket. Takkar stars Divyansha Kaushik, Yogi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Farhana

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana is a Tamil thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The plot follows a middle-class mother struggling to make ends meet. When she takes up a call centre job to cope with the financial troubles in her life, thrilling events with unforeseen dangers unfold. Farhana features Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

IB 71

One of the most awaited OTT releases today, IB 71 is a Hindi spy thriller directed by Sankalp Reddy and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, and others in lead roles. The film is based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijackings. When the Indian Intelligence Bureau receives critical information about Pakistan and China’s plans to attack the country, the IB, with only 10 days to evade the impending threat, chalks out an escape. How it unfolds amidst unexpected turns forms the plot.

OTT platform: JioCinema

The Pope’s Exorcist

Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist is an American horror thriller starring Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and others. The plot follows the exorcism of a young boy that shatters the Vatican’s chief. How he investigates the possession and deals with the evil forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Tarla

Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Tarla is a Hindi biographical drama directed by Piyush Gupta. The movie encapsulates the life of Tarla Dalal, the celebrity Indian chef who authored several books on Indian food recipes and was featured in several culinary shows.

OTT platform: Zee5

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is a Tamil action drama starring Arya, Siddhi Idnani, Prabhu, and others in key roles. Set in Ramanathapuram district, the plot follows Kathar, who refuses to bow down to the local gangster. The rest of the plot revolved around the power tussle between the two. The film was directed by M Muthaiah.

OTT platform: Zee5

Blind

Blind is a Hindi crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija and stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and others in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2100 Korean movie of the same name that follows a blind police officer chasing down a serial killer.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Archier Gallery

Archier Gallery is a Bengali drama directed by Promita Bhattacharya starring Rajatabha Dutta, Pamela Kanjilal, Bonny Sengupta, and others. The plot follows an old-school romantic who falls in love with his colleague and reinvents himself to impress her.

OTT platform: Zee5

Adhura

Adhura is a supernatural thriller. In this thrilling series, the narrative centres around a boarding school where an inexplicable and mind-boggling series of events unfolds. Directed by Ananya Banerjee and Gaurav K Chawla, the show features Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles. The plot delves into mysteries that surpass our wildest imagination, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

The Horror of Dolores Roach is a contemporary series, based on a podcast of the same name, that explores love, cannabis, cannibalism, betrayal, and survival of the fittest, inspired by the Sweeney Todd urban legend. After serving 16 unfair years in prison, Dolores Roach returns to a transformed Washington Heights. Reconnecting with an old acquaintance, Luis, Dolores finds refuge and works as a masseuse in his empanada shop’s basement. However, her newfound stability is threatened, pushing Dolores to extreme measures. Starring Alejandro Hernandez, Justina Machado, K. Todd Freeman, Kita Updike, and more.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Fatal Seduction

Thapelo Mokoena and Kgomotso Christopher star as the leading couple, Leonard and Nandi Motlatsi, in this gripping series. The story revolves around Nandi, who embarks on a dramatic weekend away from her husband with her troubled best friend, Brenda. There, she encounters Jacob, a seductive presence that sparks her desires and leads her to question her relationships. As past lies and secrets unravel unexpectedly, Nandi’s life takes a tumultuous turn.

OTT platform: Netflix

