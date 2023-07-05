This week, OTT platforms are set to deliver an exhilarating lineup of movies, bringing the magic of the big screen directly to our living rooms. These movies releasing in the first week of July on OTT promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a captivating experience. So grab your popcorn and prepare to be entertained as we take a closer look at the exciting movies that are set to grace your screens in the coming days.

Here are the movies releasing on OTT in the first week of July that you must make a note of.

Good Night

Directed by Vinayaka Chandrasekaran, Good Night is a Malayalam romantic comedy-drama starring Manikandan K, Bagavathi Perumal, and Raichal Rabecca. The film follows a simple boy-next-door character whose biggest problem in life is his snoring. He falls in love with a girl and how the couple overcome his sleeping problem while living together forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 3 July 2023

Farhana

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Farhana is a Tamil thriller starring Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead role. The plot follows a middle-class mother struggling to make ends meet. When she takes up a call centre job to cope with the financial troubles in her life, thrilling events with unforeseen dangers unfold. Farhana features Selvaraghavan, Anumol K Manoharan, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 7 July 2023

IB 71

IB 71 is a Hindi spy thriller directed by Sankalp Reddy and stars Vidyut Jammwal, Vishal Jethwa, Faizan Khan, Anupam Kher, and others in lead roles. The film is based on the 1971 Indian Airlines hijackings. When the Indian Intelligence Bureau receives critical information about Pakistan and China’s plans to attack the country, the IB, with only 10 days to evade the impending threat, chalks out an escape. How it unfolds amidst unexpected turns forms the plot.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 7 July 2023

The Pope’s Exorcist

Directed by Julius Avery, The Pope’s Exorcist is an American horror thriller starring Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, and others. The plot follows the exorcism of a young boy that shatters the Vatican’s chief. How he investigates the possession and deals with the evil forms the crux.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 7 July 2023

Tarla

Starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Tarla is a Hindi biographical drama directed by Piyush Gupta. The movie encapsulates the life of Tarla Dalal, the celebrity Indian chef who authored several books on Indian food recipes and was featured in several culinary shows.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 7 July 2023

Madhi

Directed by Naga Dhanush, Madhi is a Telugu romantic drama starring Sreeram Nimmala and Richa Joshi. The plot follows Abhi and Madhu. two neighbours who are in deep love with each other. However, their dreamy love story comes to an end when the girl’s father disapproves of their marriage due to caste-related issues.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 5 July 2023

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam is a Tamil action drama starring Arya, Siddhi Idnani, Prabhu, and others in key roles. Set in Ramanathapuram district, the plot follows Kathar, who refuses to bow down to the local gangster. The rest of the plot revolved around the power tussle between the two. The film was directed by M Muthaiah.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 7 July 2023

Blind

Blind is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller directed by Shome Makhija and stars Sonam Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and others in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2100 Korean movie of the same name that follows a blind police officer chasing down a serial killer.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Release date: 7 July 2023

Archier Gallery

Archier Gallery is a Bengali drama directed by Promita Bhattacharya starring Rajatabha Dutta, Pamela Kanjilal, Bonny Sengupta, and others. The plot follows an old-school romantic who falls in love with his colleague and reinvents himself to impress her.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 7 July 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing on OTT in the first week of July you are waiting to watch.