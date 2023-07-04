Experience an exciting cinematic week with a diverse lineup of movies hitting the theatres. From gripping crime mysteries to spine-chilling horrors and delightful comedy dramas, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to be entertained by the talented casts and skilled directors who bring these stories to life on the big screen. Whether you’re seeking thrills, laughter, or heartfelt emotions, the movies releasing in the first week of July at the theatres are sure to captivate your senses.

Grab your tickets and get ready for an incredible cinematic journey with these movies releasing in the first week of July at the theatres.

Neeyat

Neeyat is an upcoming crime and mystery film directed by Anu Menon. The story revolves around detective Mira Rao, portrayed by Vidya Balan, who must unravel the hidden motives of the suspects, consisting of close friends and family, at the birthday getaway of expelled billionaire Ashish Kapoor. As guests start dying, Mira Rao faces the challenge of solving the complex puzzle. The movie features a talented ensemble cast, which includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, and Danish Razvi.

Release date: 7 July 2023

Insidious: The Red Door

Directed by Patrick Wilson, Insidious 5, also known as Insidious: The Red Door, is an upcoming English film that stars Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, and Hiam Abbass in prominent roles. Set a decade after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2, the story follows Josh Lambert (Patrick Wilson) as he takes his son Dalton to college. However, their lives take a horrifying turn when the suppressed demons from their past resurface, turning their college dream into a chilling nightmare.

Release date: 6 July 2023

Bhaag Saale

Bhaag Saale is an entertaining crime comedy film directed by Praneeth Sai. The movie features Sri Simha Koduri and Neha Solanki in the lead roles, supported by a talented cast including Rajeev Kanakala, John Vijay, Viva Harsha, Sudarshan, Sathya, Varshini, and more. Centred around a determined young man’s quest to accomplish his goals, the film promises an engaging storyline filled with suspense and thrills, making it a must-watch thriller.

Release date: 7 July 2023

Rangabali

Rangabali, directed by Pawan Basamasetti, is a comedy drama featuring Naga Shourya and Yukti Thareja as the lead actors. The story follows a jovial and sexually liberated young man who shares most of his time with a friend. However, when he confronts situations conflicting with his local beliefs, he becomes outspoken. With a pharmaceutical background, he faces his father’s disapproval for lacking medical knowledge. To win the heart of a beautiful doctor, he assumes a mild-mannered persona, leading to amusing challenges in his pursuit of love.

Release date: 7 July 2023

O Saathiya

Directed by Divya Bhavana, O Saathiya is a romantic Telugu musical drama film featuring Aryan Gowra and Mishti Chakravarty as the lead actors. The movie beautifully depicts the love story of Arjun and Keerthi, showcasing their journey from adolescence to adulthood. As the characters grow and mature, their relationship evolves, presenting a heartfelt narrative filled with romance and emotions.

Release date: 7 July 2023

