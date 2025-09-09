Vizag’s vibrant food scene offers delightful Paneer and Mushroom snacks, blending creamy paneer in several styles and succulent mushrooms in innovative recipes. From crispy fritters to spicy tikkas, these dishes are perfect for quick bites or appetizers. Discover the best spots in Vizag to savor these flavorful, protein-packed treats. Listed below are some of the popular 6 Paneer & Mushroom snack places in Vizag that will leave you craving for more:

1. The Alpahar

The Alpahar Veg Restaurant has numerous branches across the city. It is a convenient stop for both locals and visitors exploring the port city. It offers mouth-watering vegetarian snacks and specializes in Paneer delicacies like Paneer 65 and Paneer Manchurian.

Locations: Madhavdhara

2. Waltair Kitchen

The Waltair Kitchen’s Veg Platter boasts a wide variety of Paneer and Mushroom delicacies, such as the Paneer Sashlik and Mushroom Cigar Rolls. These are golden fried crisp delicacies with the buttery goodness of mushrooms. It is popular for its Bao Korean Spicy Paneer and Paneer Tetcha, which are crispy outside and soft inside. The food is great and the ambience is amazing. This restaurant is located in the heart of the city, inside the Dutt Island premises and can be reached easily.

Location: Siripuram

3. House of Tiffins

This particular veg spot is popular for its flavour bombs in its distinct tiffin services. One can avail great offers on their combos like the Gulabi Paneer Tikka which is a creamy and flavorful, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Don’t forget to try their Achari Paneer Tikka ( spicy and Tangy) and Malai Paneer tikka ( Rich mildly flavoured) or Schezwan Mushroom and RR Mushroom for an unforgettable taste.

Location: MVP Colony.

4. Shudh Desi Foodie

If you are craving for paneer or mushroom snacks in Vizag with a twist, you could definitely try Mushroom Biryani here, or for a light appetizer snack on a Paneer Grilled sandwich, which are priced at an affordable rate. It is a great place for takeaway with no-spill packaging for your Wet Mushroom Manchuria or Spicy Paneer Curry!

Location: Marripalem

5. The Vizag Dosa Factory

Known for their wide range of dosa offerings, The Vizag Dosa Factory has some distinct paneer and mushroom offerings. Relish in their unique paneer and mushroom Dosa at the Vizag Dosa Factory where the prices won’t break your wallet. Relish in a never-before combo of Mushroom paneer masala dosa or Cashew Paneer Cheese Masala Dosa. You can also try the Mushroom Chilli Cheese Dosa. Visit this spot for a unique and flavourful experience.

Location: Ram Nagar

6. New Satyam Multicuisine Restaurant and Takeaway

This restaurant offers yummy vegetarian options, especially paneer items and Mushroom masala. It offers multiple cuisines, including Indian, Chinese and Andhra style. They are famed for their Fried rice varieties of Mushroom Fried Rice and Paneer Fried Rice. It has classy interiors and offers a good quality dining experience.

Location: Dwarkanagar

There are multiple delicious vegetarian food options that you can snack on in the city. With these 6 top paneer and mushroom snacks in Vizag, you are sorted for those days when you are craving something different. Comment down below which of these places is your favourite!

Also read: Where to Get the Best Pootharekulu in Vizag: 5 Great Spots!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.