Dutt Island is one of the iconic buildings in Vizag. Situated beside Siripuram Circle, Dutt Island is a commercial-cum-residential complex with apartments as well as commercial establishments like restaurants. It derives the “island” in its name from the fact that it is surrounded by roads on all sides. This makes it one of the most popular landmarks in Vizag. In fact, some even call it the “heart of the city”. It witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day, with cars going around in all directions.

This triangular building houses a range of outlets from cafes to a supermarket to apparel stores to a wine shop. This is the reason why Dutt Island is almost always flocking with people.

If you happen to find yourself at Dutt Island and are looking for a quality bite, here are some restaurants situated near this iconic building for you to try:

#1 Flying Spaghetti Monster

One of the few authentic Italian places in Vizag, Flying Spaghetti Monster, or FSM as it is popularly known, is a restaurant opposite Waltair Club in Visakhapatnam. All their pizza varieties and the Arrabiata Pasta here are immensely popular and not to be missed. Coming to desserts, The Bomb and the No Bake Blueberry Cheesecake are the kind of sugary sweetness you need.

#2 Upland Bistro

Another continental cafe/restaurant located near Dutt Island, it’s famous for its Mediterranean cuisine. It offers a classy eating experience for both veg and non-veg lovers. You can start with a Broccoli and Walnut Soup. After which, move on to western main-course, consisting of Vegetariana Chimichanga and Veg Jambalaya. If you’re in the mood for a pizza, you can try the Tobasco Veggie Pizza here.

#3 The Invitation 365

This family restaurant is located right within Dutt Island. From finger-licking good starters to a large variety of Indian main-course dishes, there’s a lot to have here. Do try the Mexican Fried Prawn over here. If you want to have an authentic Andhra dish, order the Rayalaseema Kodi Vepudu. But that’s not all, you can also pick from their unique range of mocktails and ice creams.

#4 Srikanya Comfort Restaurant

This restaurant, near the VMRDA building in Vizag, is famous for its Indian food. It serves some classic mutton curries, along with a decent variety of biryanis. Try the Mutton Rara and Methi Chaman here with a roti/naan of your choice. The restaurant also houses a wide range of Chinese dishes, the best of them being the Baby Corn Manchurian Gravy.

#5 The Spicy Venue

If you’re looking for a fulfilling meal with your family, The Spicy Venue is an excellent option. Whether you order online, or eat at the restaurant, the food is what will bring you to this place. True to its name, it caters to the people who love a bit of extra spice in their food. Before you dive into the main-course here, do order the Chicken 65 starter. You can then go for the MLA Potlam Biryani, which is a mutton and prawn biryani wrapped in an omelette.

#6 Subway

Another one of the restaurants in Dutt Island itself, this is a branch of a multinational fast-food chain. From delectable wraps, to the famous 6-inch/12-inch Subs, there’s a lot to try here. Apart from the classic Aloo Patty, and the Paneer Tikka Subs, you can also try some Subway special varieties like Italian BMT Sub and Chicken Slice, and Egg & Cheese Sub. The best part about Subway is watching your food being prepared right in front of your eyes. Subway allows its customers to choose what goes into their subs and what doesn’t.

#7 Tycoon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

As the name suggests, this one is a multi-cuisine restaurant. At walking distance from Dutt Island, this is one of the perfect restaurants for people who don’t want to stick to one kind of food. From Singaporean Noodles to Bisi Bele Bath, they have it all here. But a must-try is the Veg Handi Biryani. This restaurant only serves vegetarian and egg dishes.

#8 Somaa Restobar

This restaurant-cum-bar on VIP Road is one of the popular places to eat for the youth of Vizag. If you’re planning on having a dry evening at this place, you can order their Paneer Tikka or Paneer Lazeez Biryani, either of which are good. For non-vegetarians, there is the Mutton Fry Biryani and the Mughlai Zafrani Biryani to try. Somaa also serves a wide variety of pizzas, pastas, burgers and sandwiches. If you’re planning to drink here, then you can order some delicious non-veg Chinese starters like Hunan Chicken.

#9 Sam’s Griddle

Not too far from Dutt Island is another restaurant that serves inter-continental food. On your journey to Sam’s Griddle, you can start off with a French Onion Soup. Then, you can venture into the main-course territory with a Mexican Foil Cooked Chilly Chicken Rice to spice up your taste buds and some BBQ Style Fish with it. For those in the mood for some Italian cheesy food, there’s the Veg Creole Sauce Pasta to try which is loaded with 3 kinds of cheese and 2 kinds of sauces. You can wrap it all up with a Chocolate Mudpie.