Visakhapatnam is riding a wave of transformation with projects such as the metro rail, Bhogapuram airport, the 50-storey buildings in Madhurawada and many shopping complexes; the city is on the brink of its advancements. With so much vertical development underway, efficient road connections become even more critical for making the city livable, sustainable, and future-ready. In this article, we explore four major road and Infrastructure projects that are set to reshape how people move and how the metropolitan landscape evolves in Vizag.

Key Road Projects Connecting Visakhapatnam (Vizag):

1. Visakhapatnam (Vizag) – Raipur Expressway

This is a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield expressway linking Abhanpur near Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam (Vizag), passing through the key town-city of Odisha. It is a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana and the East Coast Economic Corridor. The main aim of this expressway is to reduce the distance from Vizag to Raipur from 594 km to 464 km and slash travel time from 14 hours to 6 to 7 hours.

The development of the expressway is making headlines with its eye-catching twin tunnel passages in Koraput. The entire project is targeted for operation by January 2026. Way-side amenities, such as food courts, fuel stations, electric vehicle charging points, medical clinics, and restrooms, are planned every 50 km.

2. Visakhapatnam (Vizag) – Kharagpur Expressway

This 783-km greenfield expressway, under the Gati Shakti national infrastructure framework, will connect West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. It cuts travel time between Vizag and Kharagpur from 14 hours to around 8 hours, boosting trade and connectivity across the eastern corridor. Technical bids for two Detailed Project Reports are under evaluation as of late 2024. If awarded by late 2025, DPRs may be finalised by the end of 2026, with construction likely starting in 2028.

3. Semi-Ring Road from Rambilli – Bhogapuram

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the state government are planning a semi-ring road to connect Rambilli (northwest of the city) to the Bhogapuram airport area. This four-lane greenfield road, expandable in the future, aims to bypass inner-city traffic, link industrial and airport zones, and support growth in places like Anakapalli and Chodavaram. Current design, tendering, and planning are actively progressing.

4. Visakhapatnam (Vizag) – Chennai Industrial Corridor

This multi-modal industrial corridor, backed by the state government and Asian Development Bank (ADB), links Visakhapatnam (Vizag) and Chennai with logistics hubs, feeder roads, and rail links. Master planning and initial packages are in motion, aiming to integrate industrial zones, port access, and transport infrastructure to catalyse manufacturing and trade in the region.

Taken together, these infrastructure projects in Vizag are weaving a dense web of connectivity across Visakhapatnam and beyond. The expressways from Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to Kharagpur and Raipur will enhance speed, freight transport, and travel from central and eastern India to the port. With shorter travel times, safer routes, and enhanced urban access, these road networks will change the way the city moves.

