The Visakhapatnam-Raipur greenfield Expressway, connecting Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh is under construction and is nearing completion, which is expected by the end of 2025. In the latest update on its progress, the first six-lane twin tunnel on the expressway was built in Sunki Ghat area in Odisha. This is also said to be the State’s first six-lane twin tunnel, built at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level. The length of the first tunnel is 3.42 km, while the length of the second tunnel is 2.8 km.

The tunnels are reportedly well equipped with ventilation systems, dual tubes, emergency exits and sensor-based safety devices. The tunnels have been built by Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt Ltd.

Part of the Bharatmala initiative, this development in the Visakhapatnam-Raipur expressway will serve to connect Andhra Pradesh and Odisha better, reducing the travel time between Vizag and Raipur. A Hybrid Annuity project, the entire expressway spans 464.662 km.

It starts from Abhanpur near Raipur and ends at Sabbavaram near Vizag. Ultimately, it will cut down the travel time between the destination from fourteen to seven hours. The foundation stone for this project was laid in 2022, and it is being constructed under the authority of National Highway Authority of India. Apart from boosting connectivity, it is expected that the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Expressway will enhance the efficiency of freight movements and ease trade between regions.

