On 5 August 2025, VMRDA Chairman MV Pranav Gopal and VMRDA Commissioner KS Viswanathan, IAS, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SEU Georgian National University, an international institution, to set up its first overseas campus in VMRDA’s The Deck in Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. This is the first time SEU is expanding beyond Europe, and its establishment in Vizag will be its first move in India.

The venture will be a collaboration with MIT. The temporary campus will be set up on 3rd floor of The Deck and will occupy about 4000 square feet. The courses here are set to start from October 2025 under the Transnational University Policy.

From AI to healthcare, business, and innovation, SEU will offer internationally-recognized courses courses along with offering opportunities in global research, student exchange programs and more.

Georgian National University SEU is a well-reputed university that has been operational for since 2002. It is known for an educational approach that integrates advanced technologies and innovative teaching methods. The University works on the mission of using flexible methods and means to meet the educational needs of students, and create opportunities for learning, teaching, and research.

This development follows an earlier MoU signed between the State Government and Georgia National University in March to set up an international university in North Andhra. IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh had signed the MoU with representatives from GNU. A Rs 1,500 crore investment, this initiative aims to generate employment for 500 people.

The minister had earlier said that the arrival of this international university, which will now be set up in Visakhapatnam, would bring global education to Andhra Pradesh and enrich students with the knowledge and skills to compete in international job markets.

Read also: A new coworking space in Vizag, away.center proves we work better when we work well!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.